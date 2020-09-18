Could the coronavirus epidemic have altered the sincerity of the municipal elections last March? Justice has been seized several times on this issue and for the second time, an administrative court annulled the municipal election in a municipality. This time it is La Balme-de-Sillingy, in Haute-Savoie. In question ? Too many abstentions and not enough voices.

The city was one of the first hotbeds of the virus. The inhabitants had even been confined before everyone else. François Daviet was one of the first mayors infected with the Covid-19. It was last February. Since then, he has lost town hall in the first round and believes he has not been able to campaign. “I think that when we have 26 running mates confined 15 days before the elections, this is a point that seems important to me. No one was able to speak, we were not able to meet the population”, says the former city councilor who seems to have won her case with the administrative court of Grenoble. But in this small town of 5,000 inhabitants, the idea of ​​voting divides. To date, several thousand municipalities are concerned by an action for annulment. If the Council of State were to confirm the cancellation of the ballot, its decision could set a precedent.

