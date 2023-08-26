Cristiano Zanin broke the tie on this Friday (25.Aug); decision won by 6 votes to 5 in the virtual plenary

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) defined this Friday (25.Aug.2023) that municipal guards are part of the public security system. With the decision, members of the guards can carry out the policing of roads and prisons in flagrante delicto.

By 6 votes to 5, the case was decided based on a lawsuit filed by the AGM Brazil (Association of Municipal Guards of Brazil) against judicial decisions that do not recognize the category as part of the country’s security system. According to the decisions, the corporation does not have police power, and the work of the guards is restricted to the protection of public goods.

In view of this, prisons carried out by guards are considered illegal and favor the release of criminals. Guards exist in about 640 municipalities in the country.

When analyzing the case, the rapporteur Minister Alexandre de Moraes understood that the guards should be considered public security agents, despite the fact that the activity is not expressly included in the Article 144 of the Constitutionwhich deals with public safety.

“The municipal guards have among their primary attributions the power-duty to prevent, inhibit and curb, by presence and surveillance, criminal or administrative offenses and offenses that threaten municipal goods, services and facilities. This is a typical public security activity carried out in the protection of heritage”said Moraes.

After the minister’s vote, a tie was recorded in the vote. Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Luiz Fux accompanied the rapporteur. Edson Fachin, André Mendonça, Cármen Lúcia, Rosa Weber and Nunes Marques disagreed.

It was up to Cristiano Zanin to break the tie in the judgment. For the minister, the case law of the STF guarantees that the municipal guards carry out public security activities.

“Having said that, I support the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and I vote for the knowledge and provision of the present claim of non-compliance with a fundamental precept”argued Zanin.

The judgment was held in the Court’s virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers enter votes in the Court’s electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.

With information from Brazil Agency.