Ciudad Juarez.- The municipal government received the award for Best Practices in Local Governments 2024, awarded by the magazine Alcaldes de México.

The fourteenth presentation of the award took place on August 28 in Mexico City, and 30 municipalities and two states of the country were recognized. The Municipality of Juárez was the winner in the category of Governance: “Labor Destination”, in which it was chosen thanks to its actions for the digitalization of procedures, monitoring of public works, labor leadership and attention to migrants, it was reported. The above, endorsed by the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement, the State Commission for Human Rights of Nuevo León, the International Organization for Migration and the Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry. The general coordinator of Social Communication, Carlos Israel Nájera Payán, attended the award ceremony on behalf of the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar. Nájera Payán expressed that the work of the municipal administration has been very successful, thanks to the commitment of both public servants and the community. “The mayor has been in charge of promoting policies that were not carried out by his former counterparts, such as education, which is an issue that is not the responsibility of the municipality”; in fact, he is currently the most voted mayor in the history of the municipality and the state,” said Nájera Payán. He explained that in terms of education, it is one of the issues that Pérez Cuéllar was committed to supporting. As a result, 500 schools have been rehabilitated to date, as well as new infrastructure and equipment.

He stressed that no debt has been acquired, but rather that work continues to be done to pay off the debt inherited from previous administrations.

He also revealed that the people of Juarez are very involved with the Government, as they continually ask what is done with the money, where the resources are directed. “All the agencies, as well as the decentralized ones, have been tasked since the administration began, with giving importance to the participation of the citizens and in the matter of transparency, it deserves all honesty,” said the head of Social Communication.