Although the treasurer of the City Council presumed that they had had few comments after the audit that the ASE applied to them for fiscal year 2022, the reality is that there were not only more than 100, but there are also some very serious ones that will be practically impossible to solve, this after the trustee attorney made the assessment of these preliminary observations, where the non-application of more than 3 million pesos from the Fortamun stands out, and the worst of the case is that they did not return that resource to the Federation Treasury either.

Georgina Burciaga asserted that the issue of the new trucks that were purchased for garbage collection, They are also full of anomalies, since two of these units were acquired without bidding for them, in addition to the fact that in others the serial number of the engines of some units does not correspond to the invoices, which is very delicate.

