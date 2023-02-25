The leader of the Autonomous Union of Workers of the City of Guasave finally yielded yesterday to the proposal made by the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero, so of the 12 percent that Célica Gaxiola Castro requested as a minimum salary increase, in the end she was convinced by the president to only give her 8, as negotiated with his colleagues from the Jumapag union, because it was the same for them.

the leader of the Satag had already gone before the city ​​court p employer for giving them the 12 percent that they requested as a minimum, since the finances of the City Council were not enough, but it seems that the adrenaline that I brought at that moment completely collapsed in yesterday’s negotiation, since the leader of the Satag leaves very smiling in the official photo to announce the call for a strike for next Monday, because upon seeing the refusal of the municipal president, despite the fact that they gave him 4 percent less than what he asked for.

Several more points of the petition list still remain to be seen, but for this an agreement was signed to establish dialogue tables starting next Monday, where the 50 bases that are requesting in the Satagsurely they have priority in that, or perhaps they have made a better negotiation after having accepted a lower increase than the one proposed.

Both active union members and retirees will benefit from the salary increase that has just been negotiated, it will only be necessary to see if the members of the Satag are just as satisfied as their leader with what has been achieved.