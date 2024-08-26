Ciudad Juárez— The Municipal Health Department will bring a vaccination module to the city hall on Monday, August 26, so that municipal employees can prevent diseases.

Daphne Santana Fernández, head of the department, announced that the Preventive Medicine department will serve workers from 8:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

The vaccines that will be administered are: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, tetanus, human papillomavirus and pneumococcal (for people aged 60 or older), he explained.

The goal is that during the work day, municipal workers take a few minutes to apply the vaccines they need and continue with their work dynamics.

The module will be installed on the ground floor of the presidency so that all workers can observe the vaccination module and take advantage of the service.