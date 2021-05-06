Municipal elections Yle’s municipal election survey: Coalition Party became the most popular party, Basic Finns and SDP almost on par

In the party support survey, Perussuomalainen was second with 18.2 per cent support and Sdp was third with almost 18.1 per cent.

Coalition has become the most popular party with 20.2 percent support for Yle in the municipal election survey. In the party support survey, Perussuomalainen was second with 18.2 per cent support and Sdp was third with almost 18.1 per cent.

The Coalition Party’s support rose 1.4 percentage points from Yle’s previous measurement. Last basic Perussuomalaiset slipped by 0.8 percentage points. The SDP’s support remained almost unchanged.

The Greens lost the most support, by 1.5 percentage points to 10.6%. The Greens are also in fifth place after the downtown, which has also lost support. Support for the city center fell 0.8 percentage points to 11.7 percent.