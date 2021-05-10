Municipal elections Yle: Juhana Vartiainen and Anni Sinnemäki favorites as the new mayor of Helsinki

Nasima Razmyar enjoys the third greatest support.

Helsinki residents favorite for the position of the city’s new mayor will compete as equals for the Coalition Juhana Vartiainen and greens Anni Sinnemäki, says A survey commissioned by Yle.

Vartiainen wanted to be seen as the future mayor by 19 per cent of the respondents and Sinnemäki by 18.7 per cent. Considering the margin of error in the survey, the candidates can be considered to be at the levels. The Social Democrats received the third most support Nasima Razmyar. He would be voted for by 14.5 percent of respondents.

The next most popular were the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki (7.2) and basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho (7.2). They were followed by, among others, the Rkp Eva Biaudet and Movement Nytin Harry Harkimo.

The economic survey interviewed 1,025 people from 26 to 28 March. April. The survey was conducted on an Internet panel, and the sample represents the voting age population of Helsinki. The results were weighted to correspond to population statistics. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points in its direction.