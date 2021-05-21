Municipal elections Will Pohjoisesplanadi be closed from cars? This is how Helsinki politicians outline the future of the city center

The views of the Helsinki parties on the development of the city center are strongly divided in HS’s voting machine.

Could it be Will Helsinki’s pedestrian center be expanded by closing Pohjoisesplanadi from cars? The positions of Helsinki’s municipal election candidates are divided In the HS election machine almost evenly with respect to the published question.

Deciding on the fate of the Northern Spanade is part of a wider development project for the city center, which will be decided by the next council.

Candidates from the Greens and the Left Alliance are most positive about the idea of ​​closing the Northplanade from cars. The most critical voices are heard from the camp of the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party, although the Basic Finns are even much more critical than the Coalition Party.

In the third largest group in the current council, in the SDP, positions are fairly evenly divided between defenders and opponents.

Parties The situation between the two is not particularly surprising. The struggle for the development of the city center and the planning of motoring has been fought for years on very similar front lines.

Coalition Party mayoral candidate Juhana Vartiainen takes the following position in its response to the election machine:

“Central planning is an entity against which North North Plane must also be judged. I don’t see this as relevant right now.”

Among other things, Vartiainen has emphasized in the election exams that he himself is a cyclist, but that he strives for a politics in which cars also have a place.

Exactly the same, albeit with slightly different emphases, says the Coalition’s candidate for mayor, the Coalition’s worst competitor. Anni Sinnemäki.

In the election debates, Sinnemäki has actively emphasized that the purpose of the Greens is not to make driving more difficult, but to make it easier. Still, according to Sinnemäki, cars should not play a particularly important role in the development and improvement of the city center. He bases his argument on international examples.

Sinnemäki would be ready to close Pohjoisesplanadi from cars. Here is how he outlines on the HS election machine:

“The world is full of examples of how Pedestrian Streets also increase the turnover of their adjacent stone foot shops. The North Esplanade has the potential to be an attractive pedestrian street that can be realized by leaving a lane for motorists. “

Helsinki The difficult situation of the companies in the city center has become one of the hottest topics of discussion in Helsinki, which is preparing for the elections. Aleksanterinkatu has recently stopped moving one after another. H&M last announced its departure.

Last weekend, HOK-Elanto’s property manager took a stand on the situation in the city center Jyrki Karjalainen, in whose view Helsinki’s pedestrian center plans would be a new cold shower for downtown companies. The Karelian was particularly concerned about the status of motorists.

CEO of Luxbag, which sells branded bags on Pohjoisesplanadi Jarmo Pouttu was on the same lines as Karelia.

“When selling valuable products like we do, accessibility by car is absolutely essential. Not many tons of bags will be bought on the subway. ”

In the article, Sinnemäki questioned Karjalainen’s view, noting that motorists ultimately make up a fairly small part of the customers of the downtown stores.

“We are still not deciding anything that would impair the accessibility of the city center by car,” Sinnemäki said.

Helsinki the mayoral candidate of the third largest group in the council, the sdp Nasima Razmyar like Sinnemäki, would be ready to expand the pedestrian center.

“I have suggested that the closure of the North Splanade could be tried,” Razmyar says in an election machine.