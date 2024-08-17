There are 0.10% of candidates for city councilor, mayor and deputy mayor over 81 years and 10 months on October 6; advanced age led to the American’s withdrawal

At least 476 candidates in this year’s municipal elections will be running older than the current US president, Joe Biden (democrat). When the first round of the election is held, on October 6, 2024, they will be over 81 years and 10 months old.

This amount is equivalent to 0.10% of the total number of candidates for the positions of mayor, deputy mayor and councilor. This percentage has been increasing with each election, as shown in the infographic below:

The data refers to the application records available on TSE Open Data Portal at 8:30 am on Friday (16.Aug.2024).

The deadline for registering candidates was on Thursday (15 August), but updates may still occur in related data, for example, regarding challenges to candidacy and candidates requesting registration in court.

The report identified and disregarded records of candidates who filled in their date of birth incorrectly. It is possible that there are other candidates with errors in their data entry.

Biden’s advanced age was the main stimulus for pressure to withdraw from the United States election race. Born on November 20, 1942, he is the oldest elected president in the country’s history. He took office at the age of 78. If he were reelected, he would end his term at the age of 86.

🇺🇸 Relive the biggest blunders made by US President Joe Biden #Biden (Democratic Party), 81 years, since taking over the White House. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y1KNsWnC02 — Poder360 (@Poder360) June 18, 2024

Discussions about his age have had an impact on Brazilian politics, with questions about the vitality of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The Brazilian is 78 years old. He took office for his third term at 77. He is expected to finish it at 81.

In Brazil, there is no maximum age limit for elective office.

THE Constitution establishes different minimum ages as a condition of eligibility. They are;

35 years old for president, vice president and senator;

30 years for governor and vice-governor;

21 years old for deputy (federal, state or district), mayor and vice-mayor; and

18 years old for councilor.

The average age of candidates in these elections is 47.2 years. Among mayors, the age range exceeded 50 years for the first time.

