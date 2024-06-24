The center-left wins all the regional capitals that went to the vote: in addition to Potenza, it established itself together with the M5S in Bari, Florence, Perugia and Campobasso. It also sees its mayors elected in Cremona and, together with the Five Star Movement, in Vibo Valentia. The centre-right instead conquers Lecce, Rovigo, Caltanissetta and confirms itself in Urbino and Vercelli. Avellino and Verbania go to candidates representing civic lists.

The results of the ballots show a centre-left that holds its ground in the big cities and wins hands down the challenges on which everyone’s eyes were focused. TO Florence

Sara Funaro, who like her fellow new mayors of Perugia and Campobasso is the first woman to lead the municipality, is elected with 60.56% of the votes compared to the centre-right challenger, the former director of the Uffizi Eike Dieter Schmidt who was stuck at 39 ,44%. In Bari Vito Leccese wins with over 70% of the votesheir of the former mayor Antonio Decaro, supported, in the second round, also by Michele Laforgia: the controversies over the judicial investigation and the sending of the access commission to the Municipality do not influence the final result with the centre-right challenger Fabio Romito at 29.73%.

The broad candidate Vittoria Ferdinandi conquers Perugia with 52.12% over the centre-right candidate Margherita Scoccia at 47.88%. Marialuisa Forte, supported by the center-left and the M5s, is elected with 50.97% Campobasso over the centre-right challenger Aldo De Benedittis at 49.03%. TO Vibo Valentia Vincenzo Francesco Romeo, for the wide field, obtains 53.60% over the center-right candidate who is stuck at 46.40%. The center-left also confirms itself Cremonawith Leonardo Virgilio elected with 50.37%, ea Power where Vincenzo Telesca, who ran without the PD symbol, wins with 64.92% compared to the centre-right candidate Francesco Fanelli who does not go beyond 35.08%.

The center-right conquers Lecce with Adriana Poli in Bortone who with 50.69% returns to the helm of the Municipality after many years while the centre-left challenger and outgoing mayor Carlo Maria Salvemini stops at 49.31%. TO Urbino Maurizio Gambini will lead the council with 53.08%, a Rovigo Valeria Cittadin is the new first citizen with 58.15%, a Vercelli Roberto Scheda collects 54.19% while a Caltanissetta Walter Calogero Tesauro is elected with 52.36% over the progressive civic candidate Annalisa Maria Petitto, who stands at 47.64%.

To Avellino the new mayor is Laura Nargi, supported by three civic lists (Really Avellino, We are Avellino and W la Libertà) at 51.84% while Verbania Giandomenico Albertella, supported by the Verbania Futuro and Leali con Verbania lists, obtained 51.86 of the preferences.