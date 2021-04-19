Municipal elections To date, the Coalition Party’s and the SDP’s candidates have responded the most to Sanoma’s election machine, with another three weeks to respond.

The election machine will be opened to all people in mid-May.

Over 5700 the municipal election candidate has responded to Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine. There is a further three weeks to reply, as the deadline is Tuesday 11 May.

Candidates were given extra time to fill the election machine when it was decided to postpone the municipal elections until June due to the coronary situation. Election day is June 13, and advance voting begins on May 26.

The table below shows how responses have been accumulated from representatives of different parties. Candidates who have acknowledged their answers in the election machine have been included.

The final numbers of candidates for the parties are not yet known, as applications must be submitted by 4 May. Confirmed candidate lists will be published on May 14th.

HS election machine is part of Sanoma’s joint election machine project, which also involves Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunnan Kansa, as well as numerous local media.

The parties announce their own candidates for the election machine. Electoral associations can send an e-mail to [email protected]