Municipal elections “This is not very stylish” – The researcher assesses what may follow from the postponement of the municipal elections

According to Jenni Karimäki, a specialist researcher at the Center for Parliamentary Research, postponing the municipal elections may put candidates in an unequal position.

Municipal elections was decided on Saturday postponed to 13 June. The party secretaries of the parliamentary parties and representatives of the Ministry of Justice met on Saturday morning and resumed talks on the matter, which were suspended on Friday.

The postponement of the election is justified by the fact that the daily rates of coronavirus infections may be very high in April. According to the previous timetable, the elections were scheduled for 18 April and the advance voting on 7-13 April. April.

The decision to postpone the election was divided: eight out of nine parties supported the postponement.

Party Secretary of Basic Finns Simo Grönroos said before the morning meeting to BTI that there were no grounds for postponing the election. According to him, postponing the elections a month and a half before election day erodes the credibility of democracy.

Parliamentary research specialist researcher at the center Jenni Karimäki said to HS on Saturday morning that it would be best for the election for all parties to agree to postpone the election.

“If anyone has dissenting opinions, it will politicize the transfer decision differently than if it is made unanimously among all parties,” Karimäki said.

According to Karimäki, the postponement of the election opens up the possibility that after the actual election result, speculation will begin as to who benefited and who suffered from the postponement of the election.

“It’s very hard to go on to say whether a two-month transfer matters or not. I didn’t immediately think of who would be automatically exploited or harmed by the postponement of the elections in two months, ”said Karimäki.

Municipal elections the transfer also raises the question of the situation of the candidates. Many municipal election candidates have already done a lot of election work and spent a significant portion of their election budget with the idea that the election is in April.

According to Karimäki, this could put candidates in an unequal position if the election is postponed by two months.

“So will a possible transfer affect their ability to run the campaign for another two months if the budget is very tight.”

However, Karimäki reminded that campaign budgets are considerably smaller in municipal elections than in, for example, parliamentary elections.

“In most parts of Finland, campaigning is small-scale, and in most municipalities, elections can be conducted on a moderate budget.”

Karimäki according to him, the possible postponement of the municipal elections raises a proper reflection on the level of preparation of the political system.

“This should come as no surprise to anyone that we have to hold elections in a very exceptional situation. It is strange that a month and a half before the election, we were considering how the election could be organized, ”Karimäki said.

According to Karimäki, the political system will suffer a loss of image, whether the election has been postponed or not.

“From the point of view that the citizen can know where to go and what is happening, this is not very stylish,” Karimäki said.

“It cannot be considered a successful example for the future to have such a debate so close to the election.”

The election relocation would be exceptional. In Finland, municipal elections have been held twice before, in 1939 and 2016.

For the first time, they were postponed due to World War II, and elections were held in 1945. For the second time, municipal elections were postponed in 2016 in the reform of the Municipal Act, as they were intended to be held in the spring instead of autumn.