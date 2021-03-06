Municipal elections This is how the complete turnaround took place: THL’s grim assessment of Mika Salminen completely changed the situation in the municipal elections when the parties and the Minister of Justice met on Friday

Yet on Thursday of this week all party secretaries were of the opinionthat the spring municipal elections will be held on time.

On Friday, the party secretaries met for a joint remote meeting with the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) with. Such meetings have now been held frequently throughout the early part of the year, as party secretaries are responsible for the practical arrangements for the elections.

Henriksson sent a floor proposal to the party secretaries just before the meeting, according to which the elections would be postponed in the event of restrictions on movement in Finland due to the coronavirus epidemic. Such a presentation had long been under consideration.

The director of the Department of Health and Welfare THL was present at the meeting Mika Salminen, whose assessments had previously been heard by party secretaries. Now THL’s message was more serious than before.

Henriksson’s Secretary of State had asked the THL for an estimate of the number of infections on election day in April and at the turn of May-June.

Salminen said THL predicts the number of infections could rise on election day in April to as high as 11,200 infections a day. The forecast has a wide range: daily infection rates could range between 2,600 and 11,200 in April.

According to the party secretaries present, Salminen now assessed the election risks as large and in practice recommended that the elections should not be held in April.

“It completely changed the situation,” one participant says.

In its written assessment, THL points out that the risk of exposure to infection in elections depends on the incidence of the coronavirus. If the incidence is low, the risk is also low. If the incidence increases, so does the risk.

“It is not possible to set an exact limit on the incidence objectively, but only to decide what kind of risk is acceptable. THL cannot assess this alone, but the decision is societal and must weigh more than just epidemiological considerations, ”the department’s assessment states.

Also the Ministry of Justice’s office reversed its position with THL’s figures.

Pekka Timonen, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Justice.­

“The position of the Ministry of Justice is clear. Elections cannot be held safely, ”said the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Justice Pekka Timonen had stated at the meeting.

Following an assessment by his office, Henriksson changed the floor plan so that he proposed postponing the election. In the initial discussion, there was talk of a move to June or fall.

There was a long break in the afternoon, during which the floor plan was further specified, and it proposed postponing the elections to 13 June.

Officially responsible the proposal, which is still based on an assessment by the country’s top health authority, required parties to reflect. The Coalition wanted to take the matter to its party government first. The meeting was adjourned and decision-making was postponed to Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the Coalition Party ended up supporting the Justice Department’s proposal to postpone the election. At the same time, CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta even more certain collateral, he said In Yle’s Ykkösaamuthat June would be a better time for municipal elections than April in terms of health security and would not require as strict arrangements as in April.

After that, the outcome of the extended meeting of party secretaries was clear. All other parties except the Basic Finns had turned to postponing the election.

The first Concerns about the timing of the spring municipal elections surfaced at the turn of November – December as the number of coronavirus infections began to pick up during the fall.

At the time, Minister of Justice Henriksson was however, I thinkthat the elections be delivered on time, even in difficult circumstances, if necessary. The position of other parliamentary parties was also the same at that time.

As early as October, the Ministry of Justice had instructed municipalities to hold safe elections. Municipalities were urged to ensure that there are sufficient advance polling stations and election officials. There are 293 municipalities in charge of the practical arrangements for the elections.

Arto Jääskeläinen, Election Director of the Ministry of Justice.­

In January the situation began to darken as the British coronavirus variant began to spread in Europe. Electoral director Arto Jääskeläinen defined in the HSthat if the election were to be postponed, it would have to take place in practice in February.

Early February began raise the first questions about it, how those who are quarantined or isolated because of a coronavirus could vote. Quarantine is required due to Korona exposure and isolation when illness occurs.

The Coalition Party was already proposing an extension of the advance voting time at the time, but the election leader rejected the idea. According to Jääskeläinen, it would have required changes in the law, which would no longer have been possible. According to Jääskeläinen, the matter had been discussed in the late summer, but then it was concluded that no extension was necessary.

February At the beginning, officials from the Ministry of Justice raised the idea of ​​postponing the municipal elections until the autumn at a meeting of party secretaries. The party secretaries knocked out the idea and no more specific date was discussed.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti said in February to BTIthat there may be grounds for postponing the election.

“But of course, if, as may now be the case, a significant number of those entitled to vote are unable to exercise their right to vote, or at least safely, then then, of course, that balance will begin to tilt in the direction of seriously considering postponing the election,” Pöysti said.

I did not echo the thoughts in the parties. Until Friday, all parties firmly believed that elections could be held and the threshold for their transfer was high.