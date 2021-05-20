Municipal elections There are fewer young candidates than in the 2017 municipal elections, according to the Ministry of Justice

The average age of all candidates rose from 49.5 years to 50 years. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the average age of candidates decreased only in Vantaa.

Young the share of municipal candidates has decreased from the 2017 municipal elections, says the Alliance, the umbrella organization for youth, in its bulletin. While in 2017, candidates under the age of 30 accounted for 8.9 percent of all candidates, this year the corresponding figure is 8.5 percent.

According to the Alliance, the average age of all candidates in this year’s municipal elections is 50 years. Statistics Finland says that in the 2017 municipal elections, the average age of candidates was 49.5 years.

Candidates the average age has also risen in the Helsinki metropolitan area, according to the Ministry of Justice’s information and results service.

The average age of candidates rose the most among the municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area in Kauniainen, where the increase was more than two years: from 50.4 to 52.7 years. In Espoo, the average age of candidates rose from 47.9 to 48.4 years. In Helsinki, the average age of candidates remained unchanged and the lowest in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, at 45.6 years.

Vantaa is the only municipality in the Helsinki metropolitan area where the average age of candidates has decreased since 2017. According to the information and results service of the Ministry of Justice, the average age of municipal candidates in Vantaa decreased from 48.3 to 47.7 years this year.

About parties The Coalition Party, the Center Party and the Basic Finns received the most young people on their lists, the Alliance says. The Coalition Party had 623 young candidates in the whole country, 615 in the center and 410 in basic Finns.

Relatively, the most young candidates, on the other hand, got on their lists the Pirate Party, the Feminist Party and the parliamentary parties Rpp and the Greens. In the Pirate Party, the proportion of young candidates was 19 per cent, in the Feminist Party 16 per cent, in the Rpp 15 per cent and in the Greens 12 per cent.

Relatively fewer young people were on the lists of the Christian Democrats, the SDP and basic Finns. The percentage of young candidates in the Christian Democrats was 5, in the SDP 6 and in basic Finns 7.

A total of 3,036 people under the age of 30 are nominated this year across the country.