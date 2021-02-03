Municipal elections The spring election may also be voted on in containers and tents: Queues are known due to corona restrictions

The actual election day is Sunday, April 18th.

In April the municipal elections to be held are different from previous municipal elections due to the coronavirus epidemic.

At least it should be certain that the voting queues will be longer in some places than before. Polling stations can also be surprising, such as containers and tents.

“If a lot of people happen to be in the scene, the queue can go outside the polling station as well. This is how it has been in the past and in other countries as well. In the U.S. presidential election, voters kept safety intervals, and those queues could be as long as a mile long. We don’t seem to have such long queues. However, safety distances must be maintained, ”says the election director of the Ministry of Justice Arto Jääskeläinen.

Jääskeläinen says the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) and the Department of Justice is currently finalizing instructions for election officials.

“They’re not ready yet, so the details can’t be told yet. However, there will be no surprises in the instructions, but they will follow the same guidelines as they still apply to safety gaps, face masks, hand hygiene and things like this. ”

Jääskeläinen says that the instructions are likely to be sent to the municipalities around mid-February. Those entitled to vote will receive their own instructions in connection with the notification of voting rights.

Ministry of Justice instructed on polling stations in October.

“If there is a smaller space, for example, one or two voters can be fed in at a time. Municipalities decide on places locally. It is difficult to give precise instructions at the top level. ”

The space must be such that safety clearances can be maintained.

“Probably even special places are found in some municipalities. For example, Savonlinna intends to organize advance polling stations in containers. Some municipalities are considering setting up a tent in the yard, and that too is just fine. The Electoral Act provides many opportunities for voting arrangements as long as election secrecy is maintained. ”

Jääskeläinen says that with these prospects, the elections will be held on a normal schedule, although there has been a public debate about postponing the elections due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Actual election day is sunday april 18. Advance voting will be held in Finland from 7 to 13. April and abroad 7-10. April. Eligible voters living or staying abroad during the election can vote by letter from abroad. You can also vote in advance at missions and consulates.

Candidate applications for municipal elections must be submitted to the Municipal Central Electoral Commission no later than Tuesday, March 9, before 4 pm.