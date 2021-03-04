Municipal elections The SDP remains number one in Yle’s municipal election rally before the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party

Sdp support decreased from Yle’s previous measurement.

If the municipal elections were held now, the largest party would be the SDP, according to Yle’s municipal election poll released today. According to the support measure, 19.5 per cent of respondents would vote for the SDP.

According to the poll, the second most popular party is Perussuomalaiset, which would be voted by 18.7 percent. Third is the Coalition Party with an 18 per cent share. The support for the center is 12.8 per cent in the poll, the Greens 11 and the Left Alliance 9.1.

The SDP’s support has fallen from Yle’s previous municipal election rally. In a poll released on February 4, the SDP’s support rate was still 20.3 percent. Of the governing parties, the Left Alliance has succeeded in raising its support significantly. In the February survey, the party’s support was 7.2 per cent.

For the survey released today, Economic Research interviewed 2,958 people between February 3 and March 2. His party stance was reported by 1,824 interviewees. The measurement error margin is two percentage points in its direction.