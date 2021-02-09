Municipal elections The RKP nominated Eva Biaudet as its candidate for mayor of Helsinki

The decision of the Helsinki Central Bank to nominate a candidate was unanimous.

Candidate list Helsinki’s future mayor was completed on Monday when the Swedish People’s Party of Helsinki nominated him as mayoral candidate. Eva Biaudet’n.

Biaudet is a veteran politician of the RKP with years of experience as both a Member of Parliament and a city councilor. At the turn of the millennium, Biaudet worked Paavo Lipponen as Minister of Basic Services of the Government.

Helsinki the second mayor in history will decide in municipal elections in April.

In addition, candidates for mayor have been confirmed at this stage Anni Sinnemäki (green), Nasima Razmyar (sd), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Paavo Arhinmäki (vas), Eeva Kärkkäinen (middle), Mika Ebeling (kd), Harry Harkimo (Business Now) and Tiina Ahva (sin).

Last week, the district board of the Helsinki Coalition Party decided to nominate a candidate Kirsi Pihaa. The candidate will be actually elected by the district assembly on February 15. Also a Member of Parliament Wille Rydman has expressed interest in the candidacy.