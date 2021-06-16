Municipal elections The results of the municipal elections were confirmed – minor changes to the results in the revision calculation

The Department of Justice released the confirmed results after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Municipal elections the results have been confirmed by constituency boards across the country. The Ministry of Justice published the confirmed results in its results service after eight o’clock on Wednesday.

There were minor changes in the revision calculation in different municipalities compared to the preliminary results reported on Sunday. In addition, the order of seats in the constituency boards had to be drawn in cases where two delegates or deputy commissioners had the same number of votes.

The new councils will begin work in August after the summer break