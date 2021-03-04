Municipal elections The party secretaries of the parliamentary parties would still hold municipal elections on time

BTI asked for the views of eight parties in the municipal election transfer debate.

Party Secretaries are still of the opinion that municipal elections should in principle be held on time in April. BTI asked eight party secretaries of the parliamentary party for their views on the public debate on the postponement of the elections.

Some party secretaries stress that a sudden change in the corona epidemic to a worse one could further change the situation, but so far we will continue as usual towards the elections.

The change in the election date is not in itself decided by the party secretaries, but the postponement of the election would go to Parliament through the government’s proposal to amend the Election Act. However, the party secretaries have clarified the situation with the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) under the leadership, as the issue is to be dealt with jointly between the governing and opposition parties. Next time, the party secretaries are scheduled to meet on Friday.

“I think we will be very unanimous that the elections will be held,” the RKP party secretary anticipates Friday’s meeting. Fredrik Guseff.

The date for holding municipal elections is defined by law and this year it is Sunday, April 18th. Advance voting will begin after Easter.

Minister Henriksson has emphasized that the threshold for postponing elections is very high. However, he noted the weekend in Yle In the morningthat if the disease situation worsens and restrictions on movement are introduced, it could be difficult to hold elections in April.

Party Secretaries the pound stresses, among other things, how the voting arrangements for quarantined or isolated citizens and the security of institutional voting can be implemented, as well as health security with its restrictions and the government’s recent plans to curb the epidemic.

Party Secretary of the Left Alliance Mikko Koallinen crystallizes the situation in such a way that the elections are held and not postponed. According to him, election day changes only in the face of coercion.

“Absolute positions in a situation like this cannot be locked. It is essential that the right to vote can be exercised. “

The same was weighed in by the Coalition Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko.

“It is important that outdoor voting is possible at every polling station, so that quarantined people can also vote on election day if they wish,” says Kokko.

I’m downtown Riikka Pirkkalainen points out that elections are part of society’s security of supply and that democracy should be able to be safeguarded even in exceptional circumstances. He attaches importance to the common vision of the parties.

“The center has been a very strong supporter all along that the parties at the common table are thinking about this issue, and not everyone individually. We are ready for the election even today or tomorrow, ”he promises.

In opinion polls the very successful opposition party Basic Finns has opposed the postponement of the election. Party Secretary Simo Grönroosin according to which the elections should be held on time and there is no reason to change the time.

“It’s a bad thing to be speculating like this and the situation is floating in this way. It reduces people’s interest in elections if such uncertainty is maintained unnecessarily, ”he says. Grönroos therefore hopes that the talk of postponing the election will end.

Also party secretary of the SDP Antton Rönnholm is still of the opinion that the municipal elections will be held as planned. However, the holding of elections in the midst of the corona epidemic has required a thorough investigation into the safety of voters and election officials. According to Rönnholm, elections cannot be held at any cost.

“I don’t really understand the categorical public statements that in a situation anywhere they are held. Not so much to say. ”

Coalition Party according to the party secretary, in the light of the realization of democracy, it is important that elections can be held in all circumstances.

“The other horizontal cup, of course, has this health security. On the other hand, it is seen that elections can be held if the authorities consider it possible to hold elections. We are in favor of holding elections, but in such a way that health security must be taken into account. ”

According to Kristiina Koko, the authorities’ views on the corona situation are now being listened to with a sensitive ear.

“No information has come to me, at least for me,” to prepare for the postponement of the election.

Along the same lines are the Greens and their party secretary Brother Liikanen, which considers the starting point of Friday’s meeting to be the planned holding of elections.

“I think the preparation is at the point where you can be confident” that the election preparations will be completed by the municipalities until the finish.

Also, according to the Christian Democrats, it seems that the elections can be held on time. At this stage, the party secretary of the RKP sees no reason to postpone the election.

“We believe we can hold health-safe municipal elections and so that people dare to go to the polls. The municipalities have taken this matter seriously and have considered how to ensure that the elections can be held safely, ”says Fredrik Guseff.

Ministry of Justice continue the preparations for the elections in the usual way and on the basis that the elections are held on time, says the election director Arto Jääskeläinen.

“If this changes, then the brake will be applied, but for now we will proceed according to the election law.”

If the postponement of the elections were decided, the Ministry of Justice would quickly complete its own proposal for consideration by the government, Jääskeläinen points out.

“We have prepared for everything in this matter.”

According to Jääskeläinen, municipal elections can be held in April in a safe manner.

“Our plot is the arrangements, and that plot has been taken care of.”

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti took a stand on the election transfer debate in an interview with STT in mid-February.

“After all, the election must be fair and allow those entitled to vote the widest possible opportunity to vote in accordance with the law. That is a basic principle. Another basic principle is that the postponement of elections is an extremely exceptional measure in a democracy that must be taken only on very serious grounds. These are the two principles that are in the horizontal cup, ”Pöysti told STT at the time.

BTI asked the party secretaries for their views on the municipal elections on Wednesday. The Now movement was not involved in this poll, but the MP Harry Harkimo said last week that the election should be postponed due to the corona situation.