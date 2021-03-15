Municipal elections The nomination of candidates for the municipal elections should be confirmed on Thursday, but the election transfer law will not enter into force before then – Helsinki is now considering what to do

Helsinki is still considering whether the lists of candidates for the municipal elections will be confirmed and the numbers given in the timetable of the old law, although the decisions will be annulled when the new law enters into force probably next week.

Municipal elections from April to June laista there will be a referendum debate in parliament on Tuesday, and the law is expected to enter into force next week at the earliest.

Before that, however, the municipalities will have a day on which the nomination of candidates should be confirmed in accordance with the old schedule of municipal elections. The deadline is March 18, this Thursday.

Electoral director Arto Jääskeläinen the Ministry of Justice says that technically this is a problem and the issue could cause uncertainty in the municipalities. In practice, this should still not be a big dilemma.

“Yes, that’s the problem, but it’s not a big deal in the end.”

Under the law still in force, municipalities will have several statutory meetings this week to review and confirm candidate lists. However, when the new law on the postponement of municipal elections enters into force, all official measures taken this week will be annulled, Jääskeläinen explains.

According to him, despite the cancellation, the lists of candidates should, in principle, be confirmed in the municipalities according to the old schedule.

“But everyone now knows they’re going to be at least partially useless,” he says.

How is he advises that municipalities provide?

“We have given the advice of that old official to act according to the law. That is, here is given the consideration there for the municipalities, how they act according to the law. But there can be no other instruction from us other than to act in accordance with the law. ”

Jääskeläinen does not want to take a position on what will happen if the municipalities decide not to confirm the lists on Thursday.

Helsinki Chairman of the Central Election Commission Juha Viertola (Kok) says that the way of working is still being considered in Helsinki.

On Monday, a meeting was scheduled to be held in accordance with the old schedule to review the nominations. A second meeting would be ahead on Wednesday, and the lists of candidates should be confirmed on Thursday. At the same time, candidates would also be given candidate numbers.

Confirmation of lists and assigning numbers is still being considered, Viertola says.

“We really have to think about how we do it. Because, of course, if we now start sharing numbers, and the provisions of the new law will make it possible to change the lists of candidates, it will certainly cause contradictions and problematic situations. ”

The candidate could already use the number he has received, for example in advertising, Viertola says. Difficulties could arise if this number were to change when the lists of candidates have to be re-established in May.

Practices there is currently a discussion between the municipalities, Viertola says.

However, he said the postponement of the election raises greater concerns in other respects.

“It’s more of a hassle that when the election goes into June, all the arrangements and staff will have to go through it again,” he says.

“The main question, I guess, is that when we act as an electoral authority, there is some risk of maladministration in that sense.”

Although confirmations of lists of candidates will be annulled upon the entry into force of the new law, applications for candidates will remain valid and will not need to be renewed.

The Jääskeläinen of the Ministry of Justice reminds that the work of revising the lists of candidates is not completely wasted in the municipalities, as in many municipalities the lists are likely to remain largely the same.

According to the new law, the lists can be supplemented until May 4. The new date for the confirmation of the nomination is 14 May.

The official meetings of the municipalities to confirm the lists of candidates must be reorganized at that time, even if the applications have not changed since March, Jääskeläinen reminds.

“In the end, this problem isn’t very big, but I understand that it causes a bit of uncertainty in those municipalities. But this is a situation for which nothing really can be done now. ”

Parliamentary parties together with the Ministry of Justice lined up a good week agothat the municipal elections be postponed to 13 June. They were originally scheduled for April 18th.

The reason for the postponement of the elections is the rapidly deteriorating corona situation. Opposition party Basic Finns were the only party opposed to the transfer.