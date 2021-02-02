Municipal elections The Left Alliance published its program: Requires access to a health center doctor per week and additional pay for early childhood education teachers if necessary

Jussi Saramo: “We are going to make sure that Finland will continue to have the best nearby schools in the world. Korona must not be an excuse for educational surgery. ”

Left Alliance aims for equality and well-being through education and civilization, the party says in its municipal election program released on Tuesday. Its key themes include education, municipalities as tacklers of climate change, and functioning and accessible social and health services.

“On the small side!” the party declares in its election program.

The program was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Left Alliance, the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo. The actual election start for the party is scheduled for February 17th. “I’m involved in a campaign in the start and in some exams in April,” signals the Chairman of the Li Andersson from parental leave to HS.

According to the Left Alliance, the spring municipal elections will be crucial in recovering from the corona crisis, which has hit education and health services in particular.

Party wants to ensure that municipalities invest in welfare and public services instead of cuts.

“In Finland, everyone has the right to good health, equal education and environmentally sound choices,” says Saramo.

According to Saramo, some municipalities have received very worrying information about cuts and layoffs.

“If we start cutting down on vital services now, the decline will be multiple in the coming years,” Saramo says.

The Left Alliance of Municipalities also nominates municipalities as climate change solvers. Other themes in the election program are employment as well as culture, sports and education.

In health services Every Finn should be able to rely on a maximum of a week’s appointment with a health center doctor. The party is also working to eliminate health center fees and treatment queues.

In early childhood education, an increase in privatization would, according to the party, lead to larger disparities in the quality of services, the selection of children and the increasingly low wages of female-dominated staff.

“Early childhood education should not be privatized to for-profit actors, but working conditions in the sector should finally be put in place by ensuring that group sizes remain small enough and coping at work improves. If necessary, salaries must also be increased locally, ”says Saramo.

In elementary school The Left Alliance attaches importance to the neighborhood school principle. However, there is also a danger if the segregation of residential areas has progressed too far so that there are very few native speakers of Finnish or Swedish at school.

According to the Left Alliance, good experiences have been gained in many large cities when enrollment areas are designed, for example, to house three different schools in a given area.

“We are going to make sure that Finland will continue to have the best nearby schools in the world. Korona must not be an excuse for educational surgery, ”says Saramo.

In high schools the problem, according to the Left Alliance, is often too large groups of up to 40 students, while on the vocational side the problem is an insufficient number of contact hours: “The municipality must ensure that all young people can be provided with enough contact education at secondary level.”

The municipality must set its own quality criteria for both upper secondary and vocational education. Municipalities must also promote co-operation between upper secondary schools and vocational schools, for example by offering students the opportunity to complete their studies at another secondary school, the Left Alliance demands.

Climate change municipalities should curb, according to the Left Alliance, affordable and low-emission public transport that would enable car-free living. A walking and cycling promotion program should be developed for all municipalities. There would be shared bikes in municipalities large enough.

The Left Alliance is committed to making all Finnish municipalities carbon neutral by 2030. The program requires municipal energy companies to phase out the use of coal and peat by 2025 and produce their energy primarily through non-combustion solutions.

Of the year In the 2017 municipal elections, the Left Alliance had 8.8 per cent of the vote, leaving 658 council seats.

In party support surveys, the popularity of the Left Alliance has recently fallen below eight per cent, most recently at 7.7 per cent in the HS survey.

There are now about 2,000 candidates in the party. There were a total of 3,200 in the last municipal elections, and a similar number of candidates will be sought this spring as well.