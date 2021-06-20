Municipal elections The idea of ​​a tram accused of being “absurd” and “absurd” betrayed basic Finns to the power of the road in Ylöjärvi

There are now six municipalities in Finland where Perussuomalaiset is the largest party. One of them is Ylöjärvi.

In Ylöjärvi the avalanche of sound Finns is melted down, as a result of which the party became the largest in the council with a rumble. Basic Finns used to have seven council seats, but now the number of seats has increased to 13.

Ylöjärvi is now Finland’s largest city run by basic Finns with almost 24 percent support.

The reason for the election victory of the basic Finns was not necessarily in the party’s national themes, such as climate or immigration policy, but in a very local issue: the tramway planned for Lake Ylöjärvi.

In Ylöjärvi quickly hears that the tram is not popular with everyone. However, opposition to the tramway is not the only explanation for the popularity of basic Finns.

Marja Leena Komulainen and Antero Hyytiäinen do not need a tram to Ylöjärvi.

“People are bored when the city has had problems making decisions. I hope there is no such coffin. That will never produce anything, and it is old-fashioned and extremely expensive to build, ”says Yörjärvi resident Antero Hyytiäinen.

“There are three downtowns here, and none of them meet the downtown criteria.”

Next to Marja Leena Komulainen brings out the experiences of the neighbor.

“In Tampere, it was seen that a place had been torn open all the time, and the car had to be driven from afar. We go by car to get the goods there. I see no need for a tram here. Even for entrepreneurs, it made frost when it was built, ”he says.

“ “I don’t see any need for the tram here.”

In the old ones the parties have a similar view of why the Basic Finns took the election victory in Ylöjärvi.

Chairman of the resigning council Jaana Lamminen (sd) believes that the tram discussion contributed to the rise of basic Finns in Ylöjärvi. There has been a debate about whether Ylöjärvik wants its own tram section, which would connect it to the future tram line in the western part of Tampere.

The expensive price of the project is questionable by many, and it is precisely because of the price that the Basic Finns have opposed the tram.

According to Lamminen, many have already chosen their side in the tram case without first explaining the advantages and disadvantages of the tram. The project can be expensive, but the city has also considered how expensive it is to opt out of the project. Could Ylöjärvi, which refuses the tram, lose its appeal and lag behind in development?

Basic Finns the victory came as a surprise, even though there were signs of it in the air, Lamminen admits.

“It was known that the rise would come, but I didn’t expect it to be that big.”

There are now six municipalities on the Finnish municipal map, where The basic Finns wedged into the largest party. In addition to Lake Ylöjärvi, the most basic Finnish municipalities are Kihniö (34.9 per cent), Kankaanpää, Orimattila, Hämeenkyrö and Hamina.

In Ylöjärvi, the victory was clear, but nationwide, the party ended up fourth with a result of 14.5 per cent, which did not necessarily please the party. It has not received its national support to turn into municipal election results.

“One explanation is that municipal elections are ultimately not just perceived by party supporters as important as parliamentary elections. The most important themes such as the EU, internationality, immigration, ‘voting back the old-fashioned Finland’ and value issues are more national politics, ”E2 researcher at the research institute Jussi Westinen said to HS after the election result was resolved.

Read more: For basic Finns, the result was disappointing compared to expectations: the party suffered particularly badly from low turnout

Municipal elections mean 293 separate elections in Finland, where local issues are of great importance. In Ylöjärvi, one such issue is the tramway. Tram would be a giant investment in Ylöjärvi, the current estimate of which would be approximately EUR 126 million. Preparations for this are now being made, for example, in zoning, but the final decision on construction will probably not be made until the end of the decade.

When you drive ten kilometers west of Tampere in the middle of open field landscapes and scattered settlements, the idea comes to mind that Lake Ylöjärvi may be one of the smallest cities in Europe where a tram is planned.

The population of Ylöjärvi is over 33,000. It is only slightly more than, for example, in Kallio in Helsinki and less than in Espoo in the Matinkylä and Olari areas.

Lamminen says that it will be interesting to see how the Basic Finns implement their election promises during the new term.

“You have to be realistic. If debt is not allowed to be taken and taxes are not raised, then where does that money come from? Cooperation is now key. They need to understand that things alone cannot move forward. ”

Resigning chairman of the city board Katja Luojus (kok) could not have foreseen such a big profit for the basic Finns.

“Basic Finns have done a spectacular campaign. In their daily decision-making, they have questioned large investments, such as the tram. I would like them to have a more development-friendly attitude, without mentioning any names, ”Luojus says.

“ “Basic Finns have done a spectacular campaign. In their daily decision-making, they have questioned large investments, such as the tram. ”

Luojus agrees with Lamminen about attitudes towards trams.

“First, everyone should map out the tram. Decisions cannot be made and cannot be justified without facts. You can’t just have something in your mind and be locked into your own opinion, you have to find out first. ”

He believes that the success of basic Finns is explained by their tactics, which have also used a provocative approach to bringing out possible mistakes and grievances from others.

One one of the new basic Finnish delegates is an excavator driver Panu Koski. He got 63 votes and got through it lightly. According to Kosken, the future through basic Finns is now marked by the will to make a sensible economic policy in which debt is not taken at the expense of future generations. That’s why the tram doesn’t seem natural to him either.

The new Commissioner Panu Koski would not want to take on more debt.

“We haven’t been a pro-tram party. I see it as having a small downtown and people living in a large area. Not many people from further afield will leave their cars in the parking lot, but drive all the way to Ylöjärvi or Tampere, ”says Koski.

“However, the price of the tram would rise because you don’t even know what the soil is like.”

Banging his braces, he won’t go to the upcoming council, and he doesn’t think the quarrel will go far.

“I hope to have a good spirit with other parties,” Koski says.

Second the soon-to-start first-season delegate is an entrepreneur Juha Alhamo, who equips motor homes to work in his own workshop. He says he did not put a euro in his election fund, but still went to the barber shop. He received 90 votes.

In municipal politics and basic Finns, Alhamo was driven by boredom with slow decision-making. One object of frustration was how the traffic in the city center is still a congestion, even though it could easily be smoothed out on the Asuntila bypass, which has been sluggish for years.

“There’s a trick of fun here, even when the normal road is sluggish, the street lights are turned off and the kids walk four miles to school on a gravel road,” Alhamo says.

“A tramway project in such a keeper is completely absurd. That is an absurd idea. Such belong to the cities of millions and even to Helsinki, but not to such a village, where people still live in a large area. ”

“ “There’s some fun here, even when the normal road is sluggish.”

In his opinion, Ylöjärvi is a great place to live, where many things are in place: there are good schools, good health care, big next to Tampere. He would not want to scrap that now with huge borrowing.

“Basic Finns do not go to the council to argue, it should be understood by others as well. Nor are we against all green values. Every Finn is in some way on the side of nature. But we are against extremes, ”he says.

“A good economy supports well-being. Not only can you always take on more debt or raise taxes. Now we have the opportunity to put things right. ”