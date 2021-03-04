Municipal elections The Helsinki Coalition District Board unanimously nominates Juhana Vartiainen as mayoral candidate

The candidacy will be decided by the district assembly on Monday.

Helsinki The Coalition District Board decided unanimously on Thursday to present Juhana Vartiaista to be a candidate for mayor.

The matter will be decided by an extraordinary district meeting on Monday, March 8th.

The municipal election settings went new in Helsinki this weekend when Kirsi Piha suddenly withdrew. There was a rush for the Coalition to nominate a new mayoral candidate.

Municipal elections are April 18. In the municipal elections, the mayor is not voted directly in Helsinki, but the group that received the most seats in the elections is in practice the strongest.