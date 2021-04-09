Municipal elections The downtown municipal candidate appeared with a swastika flag

The rector of the university condemns the case against the values. An inquiry has been launched into the matter.

Eastern Finland a student who attended a meeting of the University Student Union Representative Council appeared at the meeting with a swastika flag on his wall. He tells about it Karelian. The meeting was held remotely yesterday.

Rector of the University Jukka Mönkkönen according to which an investigation has been initiated. According to Mönkkönen, the event is “completely against the values ​​of the university”.

Chairman of the Student Union Representative Council Ella Partasen according to him, the issue has been discussed today and a follow-up has been considered.

Karelian according to the information, this is a candidate for the municipal elections in Kajaani and a church councilor Marko Koskelo.

Koskelo posted an update on the Instagram service, in which he apologizes for what happened. In addition, he says he is seeking help for his problems.

“I deeply apologize that I have betrayed me impulsively voters of humans and other persons of trust and confidence in the ill-considered changing their behavior,” he wrote.

BTI did not reach Koskelo for an interview by Friday afternoon.

I’m downtown party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen to be held on Friday On Twitter according to the article he published, what happened unfortunate and regretted the incident.

“For that person, the investigation is ongoing. They need to be clarified. If the swastika flag is his own, he cannot be a candidate on the downtown list. Local central actors will discuss the matter on Monday, ”Pirkkalainen wrote.

Koskelo was also a candidate in the 2017 municipal elections in Kajaani, but was not elected. In addition, he is a church councilor in Kajaani Parish and a member of the Board of Proclamation.

Koskelo is also a member of the Rules Committee of the Student Union of the University of Eastern Finland and a deputy member of the Finance Committee.

According to Mönkkönen or Partanen, no information is yet available on possible sanctions, as the matter is being investigated.

Case take the academic rector of the University of Eastern Finland really seriously Tapio Määttä took a position on the case On Twitter.

“Appearing with a swastika flag at a student union meeting is completely against the values ​​of the university, and it is taken really seriously,” Määttä wrote.

Party secretary Pirkkalainen wrote about the matter earlier on Twitter.

“The person in question has apologized for his impulsive and reckless behavior. He has also said that Nazism does not represent his values ​​or beliefs. And good so, because the (downtown) values ​​of the swastika do not sit. We represent the idea of ​​humanity, the equality of all, ”he wrote.