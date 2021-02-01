Municipal elections The Coalition Party’s Helsinki District Board nominates Kirsi Piha as mayoral candidate

The Coalition Party’s candidate for mayor of Helsinki will be decided by an extraordinary district meeting on February 15.

Coalition Party The Helsinki District Board unanimously supports being a mayoral candidate Kirsi Pihaa. The district board decided on the matter Monday night.

The actual candidate will be elected by the Extraordinary District Assembly, which will meet on February 15th.

Communications entrepreneur and former MP Piha said he was ready to run on Monday morning. Likewise, MP Wille Rydman also said he was interested.

“Kirsi has extensive experience in politics and change management. There is a particular need for such expertise when repairing traces caused by the corona, ”explains the chairman of the Helsinki Coalition District. Maarit Vierunen in the bulletin.

In HS’s January round of play, Yard also has the most support as a candidate in the Coalition Council’s council group.