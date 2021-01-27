Municipal elections The Coalition Party’s Elina Lepomäki misses the municipal elections – the reason is the pending divorce

According to Lepomäki, a personal campaign is impossible in the coming weeks.

Coalition Party Vice-Chairman, Member of Parliament from Espoo Elina Lepomäki does not intend to run in the spring municipal elections. Lepomäki says In online news the reason is that she is in the process of a divorce and will not succeed in a personal campaign in the coming weeks.

According to Lepomäki, he would have been a “true” candidate if the situation had been different.

Lepomäki, 39, has been a Member of Parliament since the summer of 2014. Lepomäki and his spouse have two children.

Lepomäki is still not a member of the Espoo Council. Chairman of the Espoo Coalition Party Janne Tähtikunnas says that Lepomäki ‘s situation with regard to the forthcoming municipal elections has been known for quite some time.

Lepomäki was also speculated to be the Coalition Party’s candidate for mayor in Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori after refraining from the race, but Lepomäki himself said in November that it is unlikely.

The Coalition Party has already nominated another hundred candidates for the April municipal elections in Espoo. There are still six unnamed candidates to be announced in February and March. On the list are seated MPs Kai Mykkänen, Pia Kauma and Mia Laiho.