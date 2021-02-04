Municipal elections The Coalition Party accuses the Ministry of Justice of slowness in the interest rate arrangements for municipal elections – Does the isolated person have the right to vote?

Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko fears that up to thousands may lose the right to vote if those isolated are not allowed to vote in advance or on election day.

Municipal elections the slow progress of the corona arrangements and the unclear details worry the Coalition. Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko demands a quicker and more creative approach from the Ministry of Justice.

According to him, it would be important to know as soon as possible, for example, whether those who have been infected with corona and are in solitary confinement have the right to vote.

“Is it the case that isolation goes past universal and equal suffrage or not?” He asks.

He fears that up to thousands may lose the right to vote if those isolated are not allowed to vote in advance or on election day.

The so-called home voting, in which an election officer comes home to get a vote on a ticket, is becoming possible for those in official corona quarantine, but not for those in secret.

Electoral law and the Communicable Diseases Act is interpreted by the Ministry of Justice (OM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) so that those who have been ordered by an infectious disease doctor for so-called official quarantine are entitled to a home vote. At the moment, however, it seems that an infected person in solitary confinement would not have the option of a home vote.

“Isolation is based on medical judgment. It is such a serious measure that it cannot do anything about it, ”says the election director. Arto Jääskeläinen from the Ministry of Justice.

He recalls that there have always been a number of citizens who, for health reasons, are unable to vote.

“There is nothing miraculous and new about this in itself, but on a principle level it is always, of course, unfortunate” that there will be such obstacles.

Home voting is part of advance voting. Advance voting takes seven days, and election day is five days later.

In the Coalition Party there are also concerns about those who live in the same home as the one with the coronary infection and therefore may not be able to request a home vote. Kokko proposes extending the advance voting time in order to reduce the possibility of isolation or quarantine overlapping with advance voting.

However, according to Jääskeläinen, extending the advance voting time is no longer possible, as it would require changes in the law, which will no longer be possible. The matter was already considered in the late summer, but then it was concluded that no extension was necessary.

However, according to Jääskeläinen, on election day, a person quarantined may have the opportunity to vote in the courtyard of the polling station.

In order to make home voting as safe as possible for the election officials who submit it, consideration is being given to vaccinating them against the corona.

“There have been initiatives from many directions to see if election officials, at least those who conduct home voting, should be vaccinated, so this will be clarified in OM and THL,” says Jääskeläinen.

The decision is influenced by the national vaccination order, which does not take this into account. Municipalities are receiving instructions on how to conduct a safe vote from OM and THL during February.