Municipal elections The Chief of Staff confirms that officials from the Ministry of Justice proposed the transfer of the municipal elections

The proposal was rejected by Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and party secretaries.

Undersecretary Pekka Timonen confirms to BTI that officials of the Ministry of Justice proposed the transfer of the municipal elections due to the coronavirus. According to Timonen, the presentation was based on an overall assessment, which was particularly affected by health safety risks.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and the party secretaries knocked down the proposal. According to Timonen, the election will continue as normal. They are scheduled for April 18th.

He was the first to report on the matter Suomen Kuvalehti.