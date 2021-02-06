Municipal elections The center would allow government employees to choose their location more freely, no presence at the agency’s headquarters would be required

The center opened its election campaign on Saturday. According to Annika Saarikko, the overthrow of the government or the EU is not part of municipal policy.

Downtown chairman Annika Saarikko suggests that state offices be opened to place-independent. This would mean that when a new post is applied for, the staff member would not, as a general rule, be required to have a permanent physical presence at the Agency’s headquarters.

Saarikko raised the issue at the opening of the downtown municipal election campaign on Saturday. According to Saarikko, the center will present more ideas on how a person could live in more than one location at a separate event next week.

This “multi-location” is likely to be drummed up in the municipal election speeches in the city center.

Center will run for the spring municipal elections from exceptionally weak setups.

Yle in the first municipal election poll in the spring the party was fourth with about 13 percent support. The result of the survey is about 4.5 percentage points lower than the party’s result in the last municipal elections. Above were the SDP, the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party.

The nomination of the parties is still pending. Candidate lists will close in early March, but there is still a lot to strike in the city center compared to the last municipal elections. The party at that time had the most, ie more than 7,400 candidates, now it has about 4,000 candidates.

Party Secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen says he is “very pleased” with the current number of candidates and believes that the party will achieve its goal of getting more candidates than in the last municipal elections.

The archipelago said in his keynote address on Saturday that the municipal elections are about domestic affairs. He compared the municipal elections to a local newspaper:

“Local newspapers do not overthrow the government or the European Union. This is for the simple reason that those issues are not part of municipal policy, even though many local policies are based on decisions at the national level. ”

There were other upholstered thorns in the direction of the basic Finns challenging the center, not to mention the party by name.

“A vote cast in a municipal election is not an instrument of revenge or overthrow. Sound affects the life of its giver and the lives of those closest to it. It is worth giving the voice to someone who would be willing to give the keys to their home, ”Saarikko said.

The archipelago raised the issue of care for the elderly as one of the themes in his speech now that a binding staff dimension for enhanced round-the-clock care has been included in the law.

“Does this mean that our elderly would be all right now? No, ”Saarikko said.

According to Saarikko, new forms of housing need to be developed for the elderly between home and institutional housing.

“In order to ensure adequate care for home care, we are in favor of opening up auxiliary positions to non-SOTE graduates. Caring for housework and outdoor activities as well as other auxiliary work can be separated from the actual care work. This would save the time of trained professionals for tasks that require professional skills. ”

According to Saarikko, because of the holidays belonging to carers, the elderly would need substitute care places. He suggests that family care could be used more as a form of substitute care.

Saarikko also proposes a new expense allowance for relatives who are not actual caregivers and do not receive family care allowance.

“Reimbursement would apply to relatives who play a significant role in the implementation of the elderly care plan. If relatives incur, for example, travel expenses for this task, they could be reimbursed. ”

In addition, according to Saarikko, functional and high-speed internet connections are a prerequisite for the rise of rural areas and provinces. According to him, the center does not accept that there are dozens of municipalities in Finland where not all residents have such connections.