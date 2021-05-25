Municipal elections The apartment building boom frightened Espoo politicians: “Now is the time for detached houses”

24.5. 15:16 | Updated 7:13

Espoo residents Municipal candidates are knocking out Espoo’s new trend as an increasingly dense city. Most parties believe that the city is building too many apartment buildings and too dense urban structure.

The Helsingin Sanomat election machine asked Espoo candidates if they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: “In zoning, Espoo already focuses too much on apartment buildings and dense construction.”

Fairly or at least somewhat agree with the statement about the ruling parties in Espoo and the Sdp.

Of the three largest parties, only the Greens disagreed somewhat with the argument.

The RKP, the Center Party, the Christian Democrats and the Basic Finns also clearly agreed with the statement. There was some disagreement in the Left Alliance with the claim.

Views clearly divided within the parties among the various candidates – all the ruling parties in Espoo had views for and against.

In the ranks of the Coalition Party of Espoo’s largest party, the question clearly divides opinions. The Coalition Party has been Espoo’s largest party for decades, so it has been approving the current development.

Almost all of the city councilors who are candidates for the party fully or fairly agree that Espoo is already focusing too much on dense apartment building construction.

Chairman of the City Board Markku Markkula (kok) considers the development of the metro line to be a conscious decision, but he is already becoming too many apartment buildings.

“Now is the time for detached houses, or rather, it should have been possible to build many more detached houses, but the reform of the master plan for Northern Espoo stopped development. Now it looks promising, ”Markkula describes in his election machine response.

The Coalition Party also supported dense and high-rise housing construction, as it was thought to keep housing prices reasonable.

For small houses found a long list of arguments from several party candidates.

Low and spacious detached houses were considered a human-sized and nature-friendly way of living. Some candidates thought it would attract wealthier taxpayers and prevent residents from flowing into frame municipalities.

Many candidates considered it the duty of Espoo to offer the ways of living that are most desired.

New housing zoning is one of the important tasks of cities in the metropolitan area. Population growth is forcing cities to meet housing demand and drive growth.

Decisions about housing construction are often politically difficult, as in contrast to new residential buildings, there can be very important things for residents: nearby forests or recreational areas.

Close up the city was most supported by green people in Espoo.

The compact city was favored because it allows for the organization of public transport and saves larger natural areas from construction altogether. The dense urban structure was also seen as a well-implemented comfortable and easy living environment.

Vice Chairman of the Espoo City Government Henna Partanen (Green) points out in his election machine response that more nature is preserved when built tightly.

“Building detached houses alone would not be enough land. However, close must not mean miserable: parks, proximity and variety are needed. “

The most the dispersion of large parties was among the SDP candidates. A significant portion favored dense construction, many did not.

The average calculated from the opinions of the party’s candidates favored loose housing construction only slightly.

Many SDP candidates were of the opinion that all kinds of residential buildings should be built in a variety of ways in Espoo. Radanvars was considered a site of dense construction, and a looser structure was needed for detached house areas.

For example, the second deputy chairman of the Espoo City Government Maria Guzenina (sd) in his response took a cautious stance in favor of looser housing construction.

“The urban environment must be comfortable and diverse in terms of housing.”

Apartment buildings and dense housing construction was most opposed in the smaller parties in Espoo: basic Finns, the center, the Christian Democrats and Liike Nyt.

Candidates from basic Finns and the city center in particular considered detached house living to be an absolute value in Espoo and therefore worth cherishing.

Some of the candidates from these parties felt that the apartment buildings and the dense city were a threat to Espoo. The answers of the basic Finnish candidates even suggested limiting the population of Espoo.

The intensification received the most support in the Left Alliance, the Animal Rights Party, the Feminist Party and the Communist Party.

Espoo in the largest parties, the issue of housing construction was often raised by the candidate in relation to nature. The importance of nature justified both dense apartment building construction and spacious detached house areas.

The responses of the Coalition Party candidates emphasized the usability of nature. Nature was seen as important because it creates amenity and is important to residents.

The Greens, on the other hand, emphasized more than other parties the desire to preserve nature for the sake of nature itself.