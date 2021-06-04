Municipal elections Several candidates are in favor of concentrating services in large health centers in Espoo

Giant centers are especially supported by the Coalition Party, Rkp and Liike Nyt.

Still Larger concentrations of social and health services receive support from municipal candidates in several parties in Espoo. This is clear from the answers of the HS election machine.

There is clearly less support for centralization in the Left Alliance, the Center, and the Christian Democrats.

The Greens, the SDP, the Left Alliance and the Basic Finns do not take a clear position, which may also be due to the great fragmentation of positions. It seems that especially the Greens and basic Finns have both supporters and opponents of centralization.

Socialand the centralization of health services in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has progressed rapidly in the 2010s. Helsinki decided to centralize in 2014. Vantaa also intends to centralize services in four large centers.

At least in Espoo, the centralization of services has not yet been proposed, but health services have been brought to shopping centers, for example.

The situation is also confused by a possible sote reform and its consequences.

Focusing on large units in the Coalition Party ranks is gaining support, especially because it is seen as an efficient and inexpensive way to organize services. Some municipal election candidates emphasize that it is also in the interest of the citizen to have services under the same roof.

Thus, the trend is justified by a long line of city councilors Jouni Särkijärvi (kok):

“The level of service is better maintained in disruption situations in one large than in several small service points.”

Many candidates from different parties consider large service packages to be safer for the resident as well, as their activities are not believed to be paralyzed in the face of unexpected situations as easily as small units.

Chairman of the Espoo Social and Health Committee Saara Hyrkkö (green) considers centralization to be largely a good goal. Hyrkkö believes that it would be possible to replace local services with mobile services.

“When services can be found under the same roof, the bouncing from one door to another is reduced and the needs of the residents can be better met. At the same time, it is clear that some services need to be found nearby. ”

Services centralization in municipalities often means narrowing the network of small health centers and increasing distances to services.

There is a little more concern about this in the ranks of the SDP, the Christian Democrats and the Center Party.

Councilor Aulikki Pentikäinen (sd) commented on this:

“I don’t think the mall is a suitable environment for social or health services. A bad example of this is the Iso-Omena health station: it’s hard to find a large complex on the third floor of a shopping center in the shopping center.

Left Alliance City Councilor Tiina Ahlfors (left) agrees.

“Service markets are welcome and convenient for many. Still, many get lost in these big complexes, waiting is a bit distressing and finding the right place is painful. Some people would need smaller units and clearer services. ”

Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine can be found here.