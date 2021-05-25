Municipal elections SDP municipal election candidates are on the right side than before, even though President Marin is on the left side of his party – What does it say?

According to the researcher, the Sdp has returned to its roots in the 2010s with the strengthening of basic Finns. The party has sought to return to the top of its goals the substantive issues that address those on the left in economic policy.

Sdp: n based on the election machine responses of the municipal candidates, the economic policy views of the party candidates in 2021 will, on average, rank slightly more to the right than during the 2012 and 2017 municipal elections.

On the axis where number 1 represents the left-wing possible economic policy view and number 5 the right-wing, the SDP’s municipal election candidates stand In the election machine of Helsingin Sanomat on the basis of their replies to item 2.07. Based on the 2012 election machine responses, the corresponding figure was 1.86.

Party Chairman, Prime Minister Sanna Marinin views are more left-wing than the average of the candidates, according to HS’s election machine responses. Based on his answers, Marin moves to the leftmost position at number 1.

One example of Marin’s world of thought emerging from the left was seen last Thursday in Yle’s presidency exam. He stated in the exam that it would be worth considering whether the municipal tax should be as progressive as the state income tax. Marin later clarified Published in the morning paper in its opinion paper, the SDP has not presented a model for making the municipal tax progressive.

Doctoral researcher Aino Tiihonen.

Why based on the election machine responses, the SDP moving to the right will elect a chairman from its left?

One reason may be a dissertation researcher Aino Tiihonen according to the fact that SDP candidates consider themselves, on average, more left-wing than they really are.

“We have found in research that how people see themselves is not always one with what could be interpreted objectively,” says Tiihonen, who is doing his dissertation at the University of Tampere. He is familiar with the voting behavior of working-class voters.

According to Tiihonen, the SDP has returned to its roots in the 2010s, when the growth of basic Finns has changed the power relations of the parties. The party has sought to return to the top of its goals, especially the substantive issues that address those on the left in economic policy. According to him, this is also reflected in the presidential elections.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the chair can be found specifically on the left.”

Where, for example, the spring 2019 parliamentary elections focused more on climate issues, economic issues are now coming to the fore after the coronavirus pandemic. This may also highlight differences in the SDP’s internal economic issues.

“It seems that under the leadership of the chairman, the SDP has taken a step towards the socio-economic left wing and that is also reflected in their policies,” Tiihonen says.

Too big however, no conclusions can be drawn from the election machine responses.

Tiihonen points out that there are many people in the municipal elections who are similar to election machines, which is why the dispersion within the parties can also be great. The individual responses also reflect the situation in each municipality. Therefore, caution should be exercised in conclusions related to national politics.