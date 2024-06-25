After 24% of the European elections and the 10 capital cities won in the first round, in the Nazarene the party continues with the ballots for the 2024 municipal elections: all 6 regional capitals voting are centre-left led. The dems and the progressive camp wrest 3 regional capitals from the right – Perugia, Potenza and Vibo, in addition to Cagliari already ‘conquered’ two weeks ago – and Campobasso which was led by the M5S. And they confirm Florence and Bari with clear victories. “A historic victory for the Democratic Party and for the progressive camp”, rejoices Elly Schlein, who will comment on the results today in a press conference: appointment at 11 in the dem headquarters.

The results achieved strengthen the “stubbornly united” line of the Democratic secretary. Nicola Fratoianni of Avs agrees: “Now a credible alternative project to change Italy and make it better than it is today. We are here.” Even the 5 Stars do not hold back: “Citizens reward the projects of agreement between the opposition forces, the result not of palace alchemy but of a convergence that is consolidating in the parliamentary halls as well as in the squares. This is a comforting fact and encourages us to continue – while respecting diversity and different identities – to work to build the alternative to the Meloni government”.

And it is precisely Meloni that Schlein turns toonce again, also giving the administrative vote a national interpretation: “We won in all 6 regional capitals, snatching three from the right and with three new mayors. From Florence to Bari, from Campobasso to Perugia, from Potenza to Cagliari. It’s irrevocable. The cities have rejected the right-wing government and sent a clear message to Giorgia Meloni: no more cuts to healthcare, no more low wages and no more differentiated autonomy.”

Looking at the ballots in the 14 capitals voting, the centre-left beats the right 7 to 5 and counting all 29 voters the match ends 17 to 10 for the centre-left (it started from 13 to 12). Furthermore, according to data processed by Youtrend, in the 224 municipalities with the highest voting rights, the centre-left elected 115 mayors (11 more than the outgoing ones) and the centre-right 81 (2 more than the outgoing ones). There remain 3 M5S mayors, while the number of civic mayors drops from 38 to 25.

The president of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, speaks of “extraordinary success in the run-offs” and adds: “The confirmation that a united Democratic Party and a broad and plural center-left can really beat the right. Now we will think about the next regional elections in Umbria and Emilia-Romagna “. Here in the autumn the post Bonaccini, elected MEP, will be played out, while the victory in Perugia is considered decisive for the possible reconquest of Umbria now with centre-right traction. “A wind of change is blowing”, tweets Anna Ascani from Umbria.

Dario Nardella celebrates the confirmation of ‘his’ Florence where Sara Funaro clearly beats Nicolas Schmidt sweeping away the fears of recent months, fueled by the divisions with which the center-left presented itself in the first round: “Good governance wins, women win, the center-left that talks about ideas and contents wins. We will remember this day for many many years” .

And there is also celebration in Bari after the right-wing controversy over Antonio Decaro’s council which, already a record holder with 500 thousand preferences in the European elections, sees its candidate Vito Leccese elected with 70% of the vote. EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni tweets: “The air of the cities makes you free”. Marco Furfaro speaks of “a string of victories for the centre-left. Not only confirmations, but also many provincial capitals wrested from the right. The left has become competitive again, it has found its squares and a soul. Now is the time to build a project, a dream for Italy”.