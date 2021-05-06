Municipal elections Restaurant owner Sedu Koskinen nominated in Helsinki on the list of basic Finns

Koskinen has previously represented the Coalition Party.

Restaurateur and an entrepreneur Seppo “Sedu” Koskinen will run in the ranks of basic Finns in Helsinki in the summer municipal elections. Basic Finns now have 127 candidates in Helsinki.

Parties and electoral associations had to submit their lists of candidates to the municipal central election commissions by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I became a candidate for basic Finns because their ideas and programs are easy for everyone to understand,” Koskinen describes in a press release for basic Finns.

Koskinen has previously represented the Coalition Party. He was elected to the Turku City Council as a candidate for the Coalition Party in 1996.