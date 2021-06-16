What is the first Italian party? Who will win the elections in the five main Italian cities that will go to the vote in October? Affaritaliani.it asked these questions to the dean of pollsters, Nicola Piepoli, president of the homonymous institute for opinion polls (which has been working on the next administrative offices for weeks).

"Nationally there are three parties - Lega, Pd and Fratelli d'Italia - substantially at par and which together are worth around 60%. Impossible to say today which is the first political force ", explains Piepoli." Detached by 4 points, around 16%, there is the 5 Star Movement". IS Come on Italy? "It's worth more or less 6%".

As for the municipal elections, "a Rome the Center-right will win by a whisker, then Enrico Michetti, ahead of Virginia Raggi in the ballot. The Democratic Party with Roberto Gualtieri will probably be excluded from the second round ". A Milan Is Giuseppe Sala going to win big? "No, don't stravice, all open". It's at Bologna, historic red city, everything easy for the Democratic Party? "The victory of the Democratic Party is not at all sure". Turin? "For the Center-right it is more difficult than Rome, but a victory by the Lega, Fratelli d'Italia, Forza Italia coalition is not impossible". Finally Naples, "where for no party is an easy challenge. Everything is open", concludes Piepoli.