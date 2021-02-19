Municipal elections Ohisalo Yle: Speculation on the postponement of municipal elections “a little outrageous”

The Greens Chairman, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo considers that speculation about the postponement of municipal elections, which has come from “certain parties”, is “a little outrageous”. Ohisalo took a stand on Yleisradio TV1 Yle’s morning on Friday.

Ohisalo stressed that elections, as an institution, are a fundamental pillar of democracy that people trust.

According to Ohisalo, the party chairmen have not set out to postpone the election.

Yle’s morning was also attended by the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas). According to Saramo, the political will is for municipal elections to be held on time.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti has raised the possibility of postponing the spring municipal elections due to the corona situation.