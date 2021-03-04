Municipal elections Now movement announced its municipal election program: the party sold a third of Helsinki’s energy company Helen and would patrol the municipalities

The party promises to involve local residents in decision-making through the online parliament. The discussions and votes there would guide the decision-making of the delegates.

Congressman Harry Harkimon The Now-led business proposes in its municipal election program that Helsinki should sell 30 per cent of its Helen energy company and take the company to the stock exchange with the new owners.

The city would retain majority ownership and control of the company, but the company’s board would replace municipal politicians with professionals, the now-business suggests.

“Helen would be able to expand abroad as well. The shares should be sold to retail investors, not to any Fortum, ”says Harkimo.

The party estimates that Helsinki would receive about two billion euros from the sale of a third of the share, which should be invested in education and services. The Nyt movement would direct money to the University of Helsinki, Aalto University, polytechnics in the Helsinki metropolitan area and repair the city’s mold schools.

“The profits of companies owned by the City of Helsinki could reduce the city’s tax burden to 16.5 percent. In Helsinki, housing prices are so high that lowering the tax rate would compensate for the price of housing, ”says Harkimo.

The Now movement also supports the construction of a central tunnel in Helsinki and the holding of a municipal referendum on Malmi Airport.

Nationwide in its municipal election program, the now movement declares that it wants a municipal policy that conveys the love of neighbor.

“A well-to-do municipality provides easy access to high-quality health care and mental health services. Without well-off citizens, the municipality cannot do well. ”

The Now movement also intends to involve local residents in decision-making so that they can have discussions and vote on current issues in the party’s own online parliament. Discussions and votes guide the activities of members of the council groups and those in other positions of trust, the party promises.

The Now movement is also concerned about the resources of schools and the school bullying that has spread like an “epidemic”, for the prevention of which the party would focus guidelines, new legislation and also resources.

“More resources need to be made available to young people’s mental health and substance abuse services so that young people have immediate access to treatment and things can also be treated proactively,” the program hopes.

The party would invest more in the integration of immigrants.

“Integration should be based on the fact that the immigrant becomes part of society from the very beginning. This will not work if immigrants sit for years on a language course with other immigrants. The key factor in integration is work, ”the program outlines.

According to the party, an individual employment plan must be drawn up for all adult immigrants, and, for example, wage subsidies and on-the-job language and vocational studies must be used to promote access to employment.

Now business supports increased cooperation between municipalities in administration and services. The reform of social and health care will move the war away from the municipalities, which means that, according to Harkimo, the municipalities will be so small that it will be necessary to save on costs.

“Municipalities can unite financial management, waste companies and so on. This is the number one thing for us, ”Harkimo says.

Every municipality, according to the Now movement, needs an entrepreneurship strategy that strengthens local vitality.

“The municipality must find and describe its own strengths on which to build the future. Cooperation between public and private actors is key here, ”the program states.

Now in motion according to the municipality, emphasis should be placed on locality in public procurement. The municipality and companies could also cooperate in marketing.

The Now business says it does not support the increase in the cost of motoring. Instead, mobility between municipalities and around growth centers should be facilitated by investing in rail and road transport.

In the municipal election program, the now movement also highlights the maintenance and zoning of parks and recreation areas.

“Their importance is well noticed now during the corona pandemic, when people have navigated a number of jogging trails and cross-country trails.”