Municipal elections No party leader is in favor of postponing the municipal elections

Party leaders took a stand on postponing the municipal elections in the Children’s New Year election exam on Wednesday.

Everyone the chairmen of the parliamentary parties continue to support the holding of municipal elections in time for April.

The chairmen were asked about the matter by hand vote in an election panel jointly organized by the Finnish Federation of Children’s News and Child Welfare on Wednesday.

No hand rose in support of postponing the election.

Municipal elections the debate on the transfer gained more momentum with the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti said In an interview with STTthat the timing and possible postponement of the municipal elections will have to be carefully considered later this month.

He also said there could be grounds for postponing the election.

Earlier this month, officials at the Ministry of Justice proposed a postponement of the election to the party secretaries, but the parties rejected the idea.

Junior the chairmen of all parliamentary parties take part in the discussion of the news. Parental leave left Li Anderssonia replaced by the Vice-Chair Jussi Saramo.