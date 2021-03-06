Municipal elections News Finn: At least 174 MPs are running for municipal elections

The researcher estimates that random variation is underlying.

Deputies are even more eager to run for the municipal elections, says Uutissuomalainen.

According to information collected by Uutissuomalainen, at least 174 seated MPs are running for the municipal council. Four years ago, 162 MPs ran for office.

The most effective candidates have been mobilized by small parties.

From the RKP group, everyone is nominated except for the Åland representative, because the Åland municipal elections are held at different times. In addition, the NCB’s Euro representative Nils Torvalds is a candidate for the Helsinki Council.

All five MPs from the Christian Democrats are also nominated. The only MP in the Now movement Harry Harkimo aspires to be mayor in Helsinki.

Of the larger parties, the SDP and Basic Finns have a share of more than 90 per cent. At the other extreme is the center, with 24 of the 31 MPs running for office. The share is 77 percent.

Municipal policy professor Arto Haveri The University of Tampere estimates that the increase in the share of candidates who are candidates is largely explained by random fluctuations.

“There may be some explanatory value in the fact that in the run-up to the last election, several MPs said they were aiming for a provincial election. Now I haven’t seen any similar announcements, ”Haveri tells Uutissuomalainen.

Provincial elections are related to military and provincial reform. The first elections were scheduled for 2018, but the reform has dragged on, and now the government is aiming for next year’s regional elections.