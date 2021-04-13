Municipal elections Municipal elections were postponed, but the number of infections fell far short of fear – Parties believe the decision was still right, only Basic Finns disagree

“With the information we had at the time, it was the wisest decision to make,” says Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson of the postponement of the election.

When decision to postpone the municipal elections was made in early March showed the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) modelingthat on the original election day of 18 April, the number of daily coronavirus infections could have been 2,600 to 11,200.

The original election day is now Sunday this week. Infection rates have fallen far short of the worst fears.

During early April, new infections have been reported in about 200 to about 500 per day. In the last couple of days, the numbers have been 200-300.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and, however, the party secretaries of the parliamentary parties who supported the postponement of the election do not regret the decision to postpone the election.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).­

“I think it’s still the case that with the knowledge we had back then, it was the wisest decision to make,” Henriksson says.

According to him, the government’s restrictive measures have also had the effect that the situation is now so much better than what was feared in March.

“It’s a great thing that infection rates have started to fall.”

Henriksson considers it good that with the postponement of the election, a considerably larger number of Finns have had time to receive the vaccine by election day.

He also points out that a couple of weeks ago, when Parliament discussed his confidence due to the postponement of municipal elections, there were about 700 infections per day.

If the situation at the time had been that the decision to postpone the elections had not yet been made, there would probably have been a debate as to why they had not been postponed before, Henriksson believes. The decision to postpone the election would have had to be made in the last instance, and it would not have been responsible, he stresses.

Similar the message comes from all parliamentary parties that supported the postponement of the election.

Antton Rönnholm.­

“That decision was made on the basis of information and recommendations known at the time. I don’t know now if you should go and say what could have been or could not have been, ”says the party secretary of the SDP. Antton Rönnholm.

He emphasizes that the most important thing is that with the transfer decision, people now have the certainty that voting can take place safely. This will happen when the elections are held in June.

The new election day is June 13.

“Yes, I think it was the right decision for the moment that was made.”

Center Party Secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen for his part, he says he is primarily only very happy that the disease situation has turned for the better.

Center Party Secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen.­

“The decision was not hasty, I still stand behind the solution that was made in the light of the best information back then in early March,” he says.

Pirkkalainen emphasizes that if the elections had been held on the original schedule, there would have been a risk that good development would have been jeopardized when encounters had taken place at the polls.

THL modeling Between 2,600 and 11,200 possible daily infections came to the forefront of the debate on postponement of elections, when Henriksson highlighted it at its briefing as one of the key factors behind the transfer decision.

However, the THL already emphasized in public at the time that this was modeling – not a forecast – because, for example, possible restrictive measures would affect the development of the disease situation.

Read more: THL’s figures for up to 11,000 daily infections affected the postponement of municipal elections – CEO Tervahauta: “Real life is different than mathematics entered into a computer”

In the process THL estimatesthat the epidemic is at a calmer stage at the turn of May and June than on the original election day and that a greater proportion of at-risk groups are then protected through vaccinations. This was conducive to supporting the postponement of the election.

As the only parliamentary party the transfer was opposed by the Basic Finns.

Simo Grönroos­

“There were no grounds for the transfer, as can be seen,” says the party secretary Simo Grönroos now.

“Now it turns out that the calculations that already seemed hilarious at the time are really gone.”

Basic Finns have accused the Ministry of Justice and Minister of Justice Henriksson of not making sufficient preparations to hold the elections on time. Grönroos reiterates the party’s view, for example, that elections in several other countries may have taken place in a pandemic.

“I mainly regret this move in terms of the credibility of the whole system. That if we start postponing the election on such frivolous grounds, then it has quite a bit of a Pandora’s box open, ”he says.

Left Alliance party secretary Mikko Koallinen considers peculiar the views that the current infection figures would invalidate the transfer decision.

Mikko Koallinen­

“I think we want to see success as failure here and I think it’s a bit of a crooked way of thinking,” he says.

The same is said by Rönnholm of the SDP.

“It’s, of course, miserable if the disease situation is too good,” he ironizes.

From Koikkalainen’s point of view, the transfer decision was correct in retrospect.

“The fight against the corona may now have been successful for both the government and the citizens […] These figures do not mean that those risks would not have existed and still exist. There is still a risk that significant chains will become in individual municipalities. ”

The Greens party secretary Brother Liikanen feels that the transfer decision was made with the best information at the time.

Brother Liikanen­

“It was the wisest decision we could make in it.”

For him, the main reason for the transfer was that if the situation worsened, the same decision could, at worst, have had to be made even later.

Liikanen believes that if the elections had not been postponed at the beginning of March, it would have been decided to postpone them at the latest when the infection situation worsened and restrictions on movement were prepared, ie a couple of weeks later. At that time, it would have been very close to the beginning of advance voting.

“He who had a crystal ball then and who knew the numbers were like this now, congratulations to him.”

Coalition Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko says low infection rates can only be satisfied. He considers it important that the transfer decision allows the elections to be held legally and safely.

Kristiina Kokko­

“For example, those in quarantine are voting better, and on the other hand, the advance voting time is now so long that it also indirectly affects the ability of those who are ill on election day to exercise their right to vote.”

The advance voting time was extended to two weeks in connection with the postponement of the elections. In addition, quarantined home voting officers have been lined up to be vaccinated.

“The most important thing is to get the pandemic under control and overcome this crisis,” Kokko says.

Also RKP Party Secretary Fredrik Guseff defend the decision to postpone the election.

Fredrik Guseff­

“Everything suggests that the decision was well-founded in that more people have been vaccinated at that point and people can vote with confidence.”

Asmo Maanselkä.­

Party Secretary of the Christian Democrats Asmo Maanselkä says that THL ‘s figures were difficult to ignore and that it is therefore difficult to regard the decision as incorrect.

“When you are a layman, what can you do but believe what THL says. Still, if the same numbers were hit on the table, would there be an alternative? ”

Harry Harkimo.­

Business Nytin Harry Harkimo for its part, believes that the restrictions on movement prepared by the government have had a psychological effect, avoiding contact and reducing infections.

“The municipal elections have been postponed and it is good that the infection rates have gone down. There is no point in whining and complaining that elections should have been held when they can no longer be held. ”