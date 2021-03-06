Municipal elections Municipal elections postpone to June, majority of parties support the transfer, Basic Finns opposed

According to the Ministry of Justice, eight out of nine parties supported the transfer. According to HS, the Basic Finns opposed the matter.

Parties have decided, together with the Ministry of Justice, to postpone the municipal elections to be held on 13 June. Initially, the election was to be held on April 18th.

The worsening of the coronavirus situation changed plans. The Ministry of Justice sent an official memorandum to the parties on Friday night outlining the postponement of the municipal elections to 13 June. The ministry estimates that there would be significant risks in holding the elections on the original schedule.

Instead, in June, at least according to current information, at-risk groups would have had time to be vaccinated.

The party secretaries and representatives of the Ministry of Justice met on Saturday morning and resumed talks on the issue, which were suspended on Friday.

The decision is controversial. According to the Ministry of Justice, eight out of nine parties supported the transfer.

“There are no grounds for these transfers. If you look at the world, there have been many, much worse coronation elections. It undermines the credibility of democracy if one and a half months before the elections they are transferred, ”the party secretary of the Basic Finns Simo Grönroos said before the morning meeting to BTI.

Another the opposition party’s coalition party government met on Saturday morning due to the postponement of the election. The party government ended up supporting the Ministry of Justice’s proposal to postpone the election to June.

In its press release, the Coalition Party says it supports a possible postponement of the election, but sees it as a heavy failure from the Ministry of Justice and the government.

“The preparation of the Ministry of Justice has been deficient throughout the preparations for the elections,” the release assesses.

“The Coalition Party supports the proposal for the postponement of the elections prepared under official responsibility, if the problem areas are seriously addressed and the Ministry of Justice prepares more extensive emergency arrangements to ensure the security and legality of the elections.”

According to the Coalition Party, the Ministry of Justice must decide on the exercise of the right to vote in quarantine and isolation, as well as the safety of voters and election officials.

“In addition, the official assessment of the Ministry of Justice and the THL’s assessment of the estimated development of disease cases must be published,” the Coalition Party demands. The Ministry of Justice’s estimate is reported to include very high estimates of daily infection rates in April.

As early as Friday, Coalition youth and Coalition students had time to make public statements that the election should not be postponed, and they left dissenting opinions in the party government.

Decision the postponement of municipal elections requires an amendment to the law, which the ruling parties will in principle get through parliament, even if the Basic Finns oppose the postponement. Such a solution is not in the minds of the governing parties either, as it could cause a lot of rhetoric about, for example, which party favors the transfer of elections.

Elections are scheduled for April 18 and advance voting on April 7-13. April.

The deadline for submitting applications for municipal elections is on Tuesday, March 9, next week, by which time the parties must have candidates recruited. The nomination will be confirmed on 18 March.

Coronavirus infections daily amounts may be very high just in April. A recent government memorandum according to Hus hospitals alone, there would be 300-400 covid-19 patients in the wards under Easter, i.e. at the turn of March-April.

For three weeks before the election, there will be stricter restrictions until March 28. Among other things, the restaurants are completely closed. However, it is still unclear how well this will have an effect when there is a more contagious viral variant in motion.

Another threat is that the situation will worsen in some areas to such an extent that restrictions on movement will be introduced. The government has said it is preparing restrictions on movement just in case.

House votes have been one concern in holding secure elections.

Government lined up earlier this week, that efforts be made to vaccinate election officials who submit home elections for municipal elections in good time before the start of advance voting. To this end, the vaccination order issued by a Government decree will be amended.

The government has also presented An additional EUR 1.3 million safe conduct of municipal elections during a coronavirus pandemic.

One of the reasons has been that more electoral officials are needed in advance voting, on election day voting and in home voting due to the coronavirus situation. In addition, new space solutions and the purchase of protective equipment are needed.