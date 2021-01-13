Municipal elections Municipal elections are approaching – help HS develop electoral machine issues

HS is testing a municipal election machine. The aim is to make it as functional as possible.

Municipal elections approaching. The HS is once again setting up an associated election machine to help citizens consider the most suitable candidate for themselves.

There are 35 questions on this page that are test versions for our election machine. We test the questions because we want to make the election machine as efficient as possible.

We ask that you answer the questions as if you were answering the correct election machine. Use the form below the questions to write feedback if you wish. In this way, the delivery receives valuable information for the preparation of the election machine.

There are intentionally multiple versions of questions on the same topic, and there are also more questions than in the final election machine.

The questions now being tested deal with national issues and the tasks of municipalities at a general level. In addition to this, the election machine includes municipality-specific questions about the largest cities as well as value issues.

The test also includes questions about health care. According to the plans, SOTE matters will be removed from the responsibility of municipalities at the beginning of 2023, but we included SOTE issues, among other things, because the progress of the reform is not yet certain.

