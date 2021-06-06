No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Municipal elections More than a million people have voted in advance in the municipal elections

by admin_gke11ifx
June 6, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

More than 23 percent of eligible voters have voted in advance.

Over one million eligible voters have voted in advance in municipal elections. In the first twelve days of advance voting, more than 1.04 million voters have attended the ballot box, which is more than 23 percent of those eligible to vote. About 55,000 votes were cast on Sunday.

Advance voting will exceptionally take two weeks due to the corona epidemic and will continue domestically until Tuesday. Election day is next week’s Sunday, June 13th.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

The incredible case of Jon Rahm, a positive that came at the most inopportune moment and the million dollar question: why didn't he get vaccinated?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.