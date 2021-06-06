Municipal elections More than a million people have voted in advance in the municipal elections

More than 23 percent of eligible voters have voted in advance.

Over one million eligible voters have voted in advance in municipal elections. In the first twelve days of advance voting, more than 1.04 million voters have attended the ballot box, which is more than 23 percent of those eligible to vote. About 55,000 votes were cast on Sunday.

Advance voting will exceptionally take two weeks due to the corona epidemic and will continue domestically until Tuesday. Election day is next week’s Sunday, June 13th.