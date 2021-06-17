Municipal elections More than 30 drunk drivers elected to municipal councils – HS clears sentences of new municipal decision-makers

In Espoo and Vantaa, the sentences of those elected to the City Council are more moderate than elsewhere in the country. In Helsinki and Kauniainen, the new trustees do not have any recent final criminal convictions, HS’s report says.

Finland was voted on Sunday in municipal elections. At the polling station in Pitäjänmäki Primary School, election officials Timo Nikkari and Delfin Idänpään-Heikkilä received the voters.

Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

Last in Sunday’s municipal elections, more than 30 delegates were elected to councils who have received a recent conviction for drunk driving or aggravated drunk driving. One new commissioner has been convicted of aggravated drunk driving twice.