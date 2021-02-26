Municipal elections Minister of Justice Henriksson on municipal elections: Decision to be made next week – party secretaries and minister met on Friday

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson is concerned about the disease situation. At Friday’s meeting, no party proposed postponing the municipal elections.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and the party secretaries of the parliamentary parties met on Friday to discuss the organization of municipal elections.

The meeting discussed, among other things, what the current coronavirus situation and the new corona measures announced by the government on Thursday meant for holding elections on the normal schedule for April 18th.

According to Henriksson, none of the parties proposed postponing the election. The final decision on the election schedule is now scheduled for next week.

“The decision now was to meet again next week and decisions have to be made then,” he says.

“We were thinking [tapaamisessa] also, what happens if the disease situation worsens, and that reflection needs to be continued. In this regard, no one actually proposed postponing the election. Everyone thought it was good to continue the discussion next week and then it will be aligned. ”

Clarity according to Henriksson, it should also be possible to find out, for example, whether election officials taking part in a home vote can be vaccinated in a way that deviates from the vaccination order previously decided.

The matter is currently being addressed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, but there are no guidelines yet. Henriksson hopes that clarity will be gained by next week.

Vaccination of home voting officers has been discussed as they handle the voting of quarantined coronavirus-related individuals.

In addition to Henriksson, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has made a possible change to the vaccination schedule publicly available.

For those in quarantine, a solution has been found for organizing the vote, which, according to Henriksson, was also discussed at Friday’s meeting. The Ministry of Justice and the Department of Health and Welfare have considered that home voting for quarantined persons can be held, for example, outdoors.

On the other hand, it is not possible to vote for those in home isolation due to the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Quarantine and isolation are different things. Isolation is imposed under the Communicable Diseases Act when a person has contracted a disease caused by a coronavirus. Quarantine may be due to exposure, for example.

Henriksson himself considers that the new corona measures and exceptional circumstances outlined by the government on Thursday will not in themselves affect voting in any way. However, the disease situation is worrying for him.

On Friday, 720 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Finland. This is a record number of corona infections detected in one day in Finland.

“Yes, I have to say that I’m worried about the numbers that came today,” Henriksson says.

At the same time, he emphasizes that a lot of work has been done on election security and that good progress has been made.

“Healthy voting seems to be going well. But yes, I am concerned about this overall situation, and that is why I, too, want a little more reflection. It is still difficult to take any definitive position, ”says Henriksson.

According to him, the parties are quite unanimous on issues related to the organization of elections.

“It was a very constructive conversation, yes.”