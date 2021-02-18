Municipal elections Minister Henriksson “would like to see creativity” so that even those in coronary isolation can vote

The starting point is to hold the elections on time, the justice minister says.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) states that the situation with regard to municipal elections and the corona epidemic is constantly monitored, but the starting point is to hold the elections on time. The party secretaries of the parliamentary parties meet regularly, and Henriksson will also find a date for a joint meeting in the near future to review the situation.

“The situation is being monitored all the time, and a final decision should be made during February,” Henriksson tells STT.

Henriksson says no one knows the exact situation in April. All parliamentary parties have so far opposed the postponement of the elections, most recently on Wednesday when asked In the children’s election exam for Helsingin Sanomat.

“The premise is that elections can be held, and of course health security above.”

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti said on Wednesday to BTIthat the timing and possible postponement of municipal elections should be carefully considered as a matter of urgency, as decisions should be taken in a timely manner.

Pöysti emphasized that he himself was preparing to take a position on the matter only if and when the proposal to postpone the elections would be decided by the Government.

At the level of principle, Pöysti sees that there could be grounds for postponing the election if a significant number of those entitled to vote are unable to exercise their right to vote at all or at least safely.

In isolation According to Henriksson, it is necessary to look at, among other things, the number of people who are in a difficult situation and other troubled voters.

“I myself continue to assume that we are still trying to find some way to enable those people who could vote for their condition to vote, but isolation is an obstacle.”

Henriksson says that officials in the ministry are working with THL on the matter and he does not have a new solution to tell.

“I’m just signaled ahead of that now, I would like to see the creativity. And as long as our current legislation is flexible, that is also a big question. ”

Henriksson says that he himself has considered various practical possibilities in the matter.