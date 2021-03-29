Monday, March 29, 2021
Municipal elections Member of Parliament Erkki Tuomioja nominated for municipal elections in Helsinki

March 29, 2021
Tuomioja, 74, has been a key player in the social democratic movement for five decades.

Sdp: n The Helsinki District Government has appointed a Member of Parliament Erkki Tuomiojan to become a candidate in the municipal elections.

He served as Finland’s Foreign Minister in 2000–2007 and 2011–2015. From 1999 to 2000, he was Minister of Trade and Industry. He has been a Member of Parliament from 1970 to 1979 and since 1991. In 1979, Tuomioja was elected Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Real Estate.

Prior to his parliamentary term, Tuomioja served on the Helsinki Council for ten years. He was elected Helsinki City Councilor in the 1968 municipal elections.

Municipal elections will be held on 13 June.

