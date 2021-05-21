Municipal elections Mayoral candidates meet in environmental organizations election exam right now – HS shows the exam live and follows it moment by moment

The themes of the election exam are climate change and biodiversity.
Environmental organizations Greenpeace, Luonto-Liitto and Natur och Miljö will hold an election exam for Helsinki’s mayoral candidates on Friday at 5 pm.
Participating in the exam Anni Sinnemäki (green), Juhana Vartiainen (kok), Nasima Razmyar (sd.) and Paavo Arhinmäki (vas).
The event will be hosted by a journalist and non-fiction writer Hanna Nikkanen.
The themes of the election exam are climate change and biodiversity. HS shows the exam live.
.
#Municipal #elections #Mayoral #candidates #meet #environmental #organizations #election #exam #shows #exam #live #moment #moment
Leave a Reply