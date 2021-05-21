Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Municipal elections Mayoral candidates meet in environmental organizations election exam right now – HS shows the exam live and follows it moment by moment

by admin
May 21, 2021
in World
0

The themes of the election exam are climate change and biodiversity.

Environmental organizations Greenpeace, Luonto-Liitto and Natur och Miljö will hold an election exam for Helsinki’s mayoral candidates on Friday at 5 pm.

Participating in the exam Anni Sinnemäki (green), Juhana Vartiainen (kok), Nasima Razmyar (sd.) and Paavo Arhinmäki (vas).

The event will be hosted by a journalist and non-fiction writer Hanna Nikkanen.

The themes of the election exam are climate change and biodiversity. HS shows the exam live.

.
#Municipal #elections #Mayoral #candidates #meet #environmental #organizations #election #exam #shows #exam #live #moment #moment

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Xbox dashboard Easter egg revealed after 20 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?