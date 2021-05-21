Municipal elections Marin’s election proposal would require a major tax overhaul, tighten taxation on those earning more than € 4,000 a month

In the election exam, Sanna Marin, the chairman of the SDP, proposed increasing the progress of municipal taxation. In practice, the tax progression has intensified over twenty years.

Municipal tax Increasing the progression would tighten the taxation of those earning more than 50-60,000 euros a year and would require a larger tax overhaul so that the incentive traps do not increase, Minna Punakallio.

Prime Minister, Chairman of the SDP Sanna Marin suggested on Thursday in the municipal election presidency exam in Yle, tightening the progression of the municipal tax should be considered.

“The principle in the change should be that the municipalities receive the same amount of taxes as before,” Punakallio says.

“Since Marin’s goal is that total taxation may not be tightened, the tax change would target those earning from average income to higher income and higher income categories, ie EUR 50-60,000 and onwards.”

The municipal tax is in principle a flat tax, but in practice it is progressive. The municipal tax is made progressive by basic and employment income deductions imposed by the state. In practice, the progression of the municipal tax only applies to low- and middle-income earners.

According to statistics from the Central Association of Taxpayers, those with the lowest incomes, who receive a salary of less than about 16,000 euros a year, do not pay municipal tax at all. The percentage of municipal tax on wage income will rise sharply to an income level of EUR 40,000, after which the increase in the tax rate will level off slightly.

Prime minister In Yle’s election exam, Marin clarified the section of the SDP’s municipal election program, where the party proposes that the municipal tax base be developed “fairer so that all municipalities have a genuine opportunity to influence their funding”.

Marin said one should consider whether the municipal tax should also be as progressive as state income taxation is.

“Right now it is [kunnallisvero] is only partially progressive through basic municipal deductions, i.e., only low-income progressive. Those with higher incomes do not take on more responsibility for financing municipal services when taxation is not progressive in the municipalities, ”Marin said.

Marin clarified that municipal taxes should be paid according to ability to pay and that the intention was not to tighten taxation in its entirety.

“When taxation is made more progressive, there is no need to tighten it. It means that those who have less pay less tax in relation to their own income and those who have more pay a slightly higher tax in relation to their income. ”

In Finnish in the tax system, the municipal tax increases the progression to income taxation, especially for low- and middle-income earners, and the state income tax for the highest-income earners.

Overall, the tax rate for wage earners increases as income grows “pretty much” without large incentive traps, says the Association of Finnish Municipalities Punakallio.

“State and municipal taxation is a whole. If a piece were removed from the whole and a new type of progressive tax scale was built for the municipalities, the whole would have to be redesigned so that there would be no incentive traps. ”

Punakallio estimates that changing the municipal tax scale to progressive would increase the differentiation of municipalities. Kauniainen, Espoo and other municipalities with high-income residents would receive even more tax revenues.

“Municipalities that are doing well would be able to lower their taxes even further and municipalities that are not high-income would have to tighten taxation. The change may not work in the best possible way within the municipal field. ”

Municipal tax the progression has intensified over the past twenty years as governments have expanded municipal tax deductions.

“In the 2010s, governments have emphasized income tax cuts for the lowest-income earners. Since the lowest-income earners do not pay state income taxes, the only option for governments has been to reduce taxation by changing municipal tax deductions, ”says the Chief Taxpayer Economist Mikael Kirkko-Jaakkola.

According to the Taxpayers’ Report, the employee’s effective municipal tax rate has decreased by about 13 percentage points in the lowest income category and reached zero in 2000–2017. In the second lowest income category, the decline has been around 3.2 percentage points between 2000 and 2021.

In the upper income brackets, the effective municipal tax rate has tightened by 1.2 to 1.4 percentage points at the same time.

Prime minister Marin also said in Yle’s exam that it would be fair to direct some of the capital income taxes to the municipalities.

Punakallio estimates that the proposal could be a way to distribute high-income tax revenues to municipalities, although over the years Helsinki, Espoo and other cities with a lot of capital income would benefit the most.

“On the other hand, it would smooth out and bring in revenues for different municipalities, but would also strengthen the economy of the municipalities on the Sunshine Coast.”

In the next few years, the planned provincial tax will also change the taxation of Finns. It is intended to be implemented in such a way that part of the municipal tax right is transferred to the provinces to be established, ie the welfare areas.